Flowfinity's New Release Sets the Stage for IoT Device Support, Bringing Business Process Automation to Another Level

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Wireless Inc., a leading no-code platform for business application development and workflow automation, today released Flowfinity 21.2 featuring support for Internet of Things (IoT) devices to augment human workflows and bring business process automation to another level.



This important update empowers organizations to deploy IoT devices at the edge of their physical infrastructure, connecting assets directly to Flowfinity servers and software robots. Now any business can achieve 24/7 asset monitoring and process automation in addition to people-driven data collection, including authorizing controllers to take actions driven by Flowfinity workflows configured and overseen by human operators.

By updating to Flowfinity 21.2, users will have the ability to securely collect data from a wide variety of sensors and inputs without human intervention, unlocking the power of machine data to drive automated workflows and populate dashboards for real-time monitoring and analysis.

When combined with reliable system integration options and flexible on-demand access tokens allowing external users to participate in workflows, Flowfinity is becoming the platform of choice for forward-thinking firms needing accurate data collection, 24/7 asset monitoring and streamlined process management.



"This is a big step for the Flowfinity platform as we enter a new era where we can augment the traditional people, processes and technology framework with IoT capability to automate data collection and asset monitoring," said Larry Wilson, VP Sales & Marketing, Flowfinity.

"We started out 20 years ago by enabling people-driven data collection on mobile devices. Then we evolved to enabling automation and mobilization of B2E workflows. Now we are enabling those workflows to encompass IoT devices that allow the deployment of edge computing solutions to extract even greater value from business process automation."



Other capabilities introduced in the Flowfinity 21.2 update included the ability to send SMS notifications as part of your workflows to mobile phones globally using either the Twilio or Plivo gateways, and various UI and security enhancements.

For more details about how Flowfinity can help you digitize and automate your business processes, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a no-code platform used to create, automate, and integrate custom business processes applications. For over 20 years, Flowfinity has empowered business leaders and IT professionals to build flexible, scalable data collection apps and workflow automations without committing the resources required to write and maintain code.



Our intuitive platform combines a web-based app editor, SQL database, process automation robots, advanced data collection including IoT capability, interactive reporting dashboards, and reliable system integrations.



