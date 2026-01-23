Flowflex Launches First FDA-Cleared 4-in-1 Home Test Detecting RSV, Flu A/B and COVID for Ages 6 Months+

FDA-cleared test enables at-home detection of RSV, Flu A/B and COVID in adults and pediatric populations.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACON Laboratories, Inc. today announced the retail availability of the first FDA-cleared home test which allows families to identify four major respiratory infections, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), in adults and children as young as 6 months using a single test. The Flowflex® Plus RSV + Flu A/B + COVID 4-in-1 test empowers consumers to quickly identify the cause of symptoms such as fever, cough, congestion, and wheezing. The ability to test infants for RSV is especially significant because RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization in young children, as referenced by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

ACON Labs LOGO Flowflex® LOGO

For parents and caregivers, the ability to distinguish between RSV, Flu, and COVID can be critical to determine what treatment path to follow. The Flowflex Plus 4-in-1 test is the first respiratory home test cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for use in children as young as 6 months, when administered by an adult using ACON's proprietary nasal swab guard.

"Respiratory symptoms often look the same, but the decisions families need to make can be very different," said Michael Lynch, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at ACON Laboratories. "This test gives people clarity sooner, and in the comfort of their own home."

Clear, Quick Answers From Home

The Flowflex Plus RSV + Flu A/B + COVID Home Test is an over-the-counter rapid antigen test that simultaneously detects:

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Influenza A

Influenza B

COVID-19

Using a simple nasal swab, results are available quickly and can help families decide whether to seek medical care, isolate, or take additional precautions, particularly when caring for infants, older adults, or individuals with compromised immune systems.

A Growing Shift Toward At-Home Care

Home testing has become an increasingly important tool for consumers seeking faster, more accessible healthcare options. Flowflex is already a trusted brand, ranking as America's #1 home test brand¹, and the new 4-in-1 test furthers ACON's leadership position.

Availability

This 4-in-1 test is available nationwide at CVS, Walgreens, Albertsons and other retailers. For product information and updates, please visit www.flowflexcovid.com .

¹ SOURCE: Circana Retail Sales Data (Units sold)

SOURCE ACON Laboratories, Inc.