FlowForma & AFJ Solutions Team Up To Tackle Process Automation Demand Across The UK

As organizations and business leaders adapt to the increased demands and challenges posed by the current economic climate and ever-changing business requirements, AFJ Solutions enable its clients to achieve digital transformation through a variety of IT and enterprise-wide service management solutions. With a need to add a process automation tool to its wide range of software services, AFJ Solutions added the FlowForma Process Automation tool to assist its clients to digitally transform their business processes with speed and agility.

FlowForma Process Automation's 100% no-code approach to automating processes was a significant advantage for AFJ Solutions. With little training and onboarding required to get started, the solution can be deployed across organizations with speed to allow users to automate paper tasks quickly, all while offering a quick return on investment for its clients. The capability to provide forms, workflow, and document generation all in one tool was also a considerable factor for AFJ Solutions, as it enables better compliance, remote working, and customer experience.

Sitting on top of its clients existing Office 365 environment, the FlowForma Process Automation solution utilizes the familiar SharePoint platform as a data repository, meaning users maximize their current Microsoft investment whilst also benefiting from a robust and secure data storage environment. Upon ticking all the required boxes, AFJ Solutions were certain they had selected the right tool to offer its clients to transform digitally.

Having a shared commitment to help organizations in the UK to drive digital transformation across industries such as Construction, Healthcare, Education, Public Sector and more, it became clear from early on that the decision to partner was the natural choice.

"We are excited to be partnering up with FlowForma to bring process automation to our clients across the UK, to help businesses to digitally transform their business processes. Adding a powerful solution such as FlowForma Process Automation will ensure our clients have an award-winning tool available to them as they begin their journey to process perfection!" said Mark Jenner, CEO, AFJ Solutions.

Olivia Bushe, CEO, FlowForma added: "We are delighted to announce this partnership with AFJ Solutions to further support UK organizations, in tackling the increased demand they face for process digitization. As FlowForma and AFJ Solutions service similar industries and share a passion to digitally transform processes to increase efficiency and productivity, I am sure that together we can further assist and support organizations across all industries to digitize their business processes."

Supporting Resources:

To find out how the FlowForma Process Automation tool works visit:

www.flowforma.com/how-it-works

T o download a free 14-day trial of FlowForma Process Automation visit:

www.flowforma.com/start-your-flowforma-trial

To learn more about FlowForma Process Automation, book a demo with one of our experts:

www.flowforma.com/book-a-demo

To find out how FlowForma Process Automation compares against its peers visit:

www.g2crowd.com/products/flowforma-process-automation/reviews

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365® has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award winning products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

FlowForma is a Gold Microsoft Partner, with over 150,000 users across Europe, America, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve, and achieve with employees, customers, and partners.

For further information or a 14-day free trial, visit www.flowforma.com

About AFJ Solutions

AFJ Solutions enable its clients to achieve world-class business outcomes. Working in partnership, they leverage industry, frameworks, and technology experience, to create solutions that enable its customers to deliver their digital transformation strategy. Focusing on its core areas of Enterprise Service Management, AI, Automation, Integration and Mobility, their solutions power your digital transformation journey.

For more information, visit www.afjsolutions.co.uk

SOURCE FlowForma

Related Links

http://www.flowforma.com/

