FlowForma Launch U.S. Construction Event Series on Digitizing Manual Processes

FlowForma's 100% no code approach to process automation is favored amongst American construction firms, who are looking to digitize manual processes to improve operational efficiencies. To address a growing appetite from construction companies to utilize digital solutions to improve productivity, visibility and project delivery, FlowForma is delighted to kick-start its U.S. Construction Digitizing Processes series, with two exciting events in New York City this October, soon to be followed by events in other states.

"One of my construction customers has automated over 76 processes, each one of these freeing up time to different degrees. By automating just one of these processes, the company is saving $40k per annum. At a time when the construction sector is trying to reduce operational cost and improve margins to power growth, I'm excited to be able to present solutions to construction challenges at our upcoming NYC events", commented Shay O'Connor, SVP at FlowForma.

The first stop in this series is a breakfast briefing at The Consulate General of Ireland on Park Ave, on Tuesday, October 8th, 2019, supported by Enterprise Ireland and hosted by FlowForma. The second, will see FlowForma host a dinner event at the Hilton Metropolitan on Lexington Ave, on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019. Both events will be interactive sessions, where attendees will hear real world examples of how construction companies are automating business processes, to transform productivity and project delivery.

When asked who will gain most value by attending these events, Olivia Bushe, Chief Marketing Officer at FlowForma said "We invite C level executives, project managers, business managers, IT professionals and digital transformation enthusiasts to register for our NYC events. Come and hear examples of how construction companies are digitizing their processes such as material requisitions, site visits, joiners and leavers, to increase productivity and improve efficiency. Attendees will discover how they can save time and money on projects, remove inefficiencies, gain better visibility and realize a quick return from digitizing their manual processes."

To find out more or register for one of FlowForma's NYC construction events, simply visit https://www.flowforma.com/events/topic/us-events. These interactive events are free of charge, but as places are limited, registration is required.



