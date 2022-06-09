FlowForma Selected As Approved Vendor for Workflow Automation on NHS Shared Tenancy 'N365'

As a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHS prioritised implementing a shared tenancy, 'N365', to increase collaboration and improve productivity among staff. With over one million users to date, procuring solutions to further drive efficiency and create a culture of continuous improvement became a priority for NHS staff.

The NHS London Procurement Partnership (LPP) provides a portal to its members to support the procurement process and facilitate contract management with suppliers nationwide. FlowForma has been recognised as a proven vendor to aid the digital transformation of NHS trusts across the United Kingdom.

The 3-in-1 FlowForma Process Automation tool combining forms, workflow, and document generation is a proven solution to replace paper, excel spreadsheets, and email-based processes across healthcare institutions. The 100% no-code tool features rapid prototyping capabilities that empower process owners to deploy digital processes at speed and scale across hospitals and other public bodies, ultimately delivering better patient/customer experiences.

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is one such institution who are reaping the rewards from digitising. Mark Greenwood, Senior Developer, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and his team have automated and streamlined more than 40 processes with further areas for transformation outlined.

"We had brought some processes online using other tools, but the speed of development and the opportunity to involve process owners in creating their own forms and workflows using FlowForma Process Automation is a game-changer. A process automation solution that can be procured easily for NHS trusts like ours is key to assist a wider transformation across the entire NHS ecosystem. We hope we can act as a successful business case for others to follow in the future," said Mark Greenwood, Senior Developer, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

"For us, it was about leveraging the national tenant to gain further efficiencies and adopting an internet-first approach to cyber security. FlowForma was part of our core PASA (Provisioning and System Access) solutions and the ability to create workflows quickly with governance from IT, without being reliant on them, is critical as we seek to further automate in other areas," said Shaun Bucknill, Head of ICT & Acting Deputy CIO, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Olivia Bushe, CEO of, FlowForma added, "We are delighted to be selected as a vendor for the NHS's 'N365' shared tenancy. The FlowForma Process Automation tool will provide NHS bodies with a proven process automation solution to deliver rapid results throughout healthcare institutions.

"We are excited to continue working with NHS trusts and other institutions having recently also been selected by the NHS London Procurement Partnership as a trusted solutions provider to digitise processes and ultimately improve patient care as a result."

To accelerate process automation, FlowForma has recently launched a set of fully editable common process accelerator templates for this sector, helping organisations to digitise their business processes with speed and flexibility whilst encouraging adoption across all departments. Users can benefit from process templates such as:

Monthly Housekeeping Inspection

Hospital to Hospital Transfer Referral Form

Incident Report

IT Request

Medication Incident Report

Theatre Notes

Transfer Request

Waiting List Card

Consent for Release of Information

Users can benefit from our process accelerators and more by taking a free 14-day trial of the FlowForma Process Automation tool.

About FlowForma

FlowForma is the leading provider of enterprise-class, no-code business process management, and automation tools that empower business people to rapidly digitise a wide range of processes.

The company empowers businesspeople in construction, engineering, healthcare, financial services, and more, to digitise complex business processes in-house, without writing any software code.

Customers are live with digital processes, empowered and self-sufficient within 4 weeks of onboarding. Users rapidly reap ROI, resilience, and innovation. FlowForma Process Automation is making waves in the automation space with its process accelerators, external stakeholder engagement, and offline capability.

FlowForma is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with over 200,000 global users. The company is headquartered in Ireland with offices in Boston and London and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve, and achieve with employees, customers, and partners.

For further information or a 14-day free trial, visit www.flowforma.com.

