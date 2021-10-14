FlowForma Selected To Deliver Workflow Software To NHS In London Procurement Partnership

The Authority London Procurement Partnership (LPP) is a shared procurement partnership operating on behalf of its members and the wider NHS and public sector. The Authority is hosted by Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust. The Authority provides a procurement portal to its members to support the procurement process and facilitate contract management with suppliers nationwide.

FlowForma Process Automation's 100% no code tool features rapid prototyping capabilities to empower businesspeople to deploy digital processes at speed and at scale across healthcare institutions and organizations. A 3-in-1 tool combining forms, workflow, and document generation – with little IT support required, FlowForma Process Automation is a proven solution to replace paper, improve processes and ultimately deliver better patient/customer experiences across hospitals and other public bodies.

An iconic European healthcare institution has seen first-hand the benefits of implementing a process automation tool. Home to pioneering treatments and a progressive approach to patient care with thousands of staff and nearly 1,000 beds, providing emergency and acute care services across over 50 medical specialities, this institution alone has removed 915,000 sheets of paper a year by bringing patient referral letters online with associated savings amounting to nearly a quarter of a million pounds.

To accelerate process automation, FlowForma has recently launched a set of fully editable common process accelerator templates for this sector, helping organizations to digitize their business processes with speed and flexibility whilst encouraging adoption across all departments. Users can benefit from process templates such as:

Monthly Housekeeping Inspection

Hospital to Hospital Transfer Referral Form

Incident Report

IT Request

Medication Incident Report

Theatre Notes

Transfer Request

Waiting List Card

Consent for Release of Information

"We are delighted to be included in the NHS London Procurement Partnership (LPP) portal, as it is an area we can continue to make a big difference in, by digitizing paper-intensive processes throughout healthcare institutions, and ultimately improving patient care as a result. Our inclusion will give NHS bodies a reliable process automation tool to procure that is proven to deliver rapid results in this sector," commented Olivia Bushe, CEO, FlowForma.

In addition to NHS bodies procuring process automation and workflow solutions tools from this framework, the portal is also accessible for any public sector body that awards a call-off contract under the Framework Agreement, including:

Central government departments & their executive

Non-departmental public bodies (NDPBs)

All Local Authorities

All combined authorities

Police forces and other emergency services

Educational establishments

Registered charities

Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator

Users can benefit from our process accelerators and more by taking a free 14-day trial of the FlowForma Process Automation tool.

About FlowForma

FlowForma is the leading provider of enterprise-class, no code business process management and automation tools that empower businesspeople to rapidly digitise a wide range of processes.

The company empowers businesspeople in construction, engineering, healthcare, financial services and more, to digitise complex business processes in-house, without writing any software code.

Customers are live with digital processes, empowered and self-sufficient within 4 weeks of onboarding. Users rapidly reap ROI, resilience, and innovation. FlowForma Process Automation is making waves in the automation space with its process accelerators, external stakeholder engagement and offline capability.

FlowForma is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with over 200,000 global users. The company is headquartered in Ireland with offices in Boston and London, and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve, and achieve with employees, customers, and partners.

For further information or a 14-day free trial, visit www.flowforma.com

