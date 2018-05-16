FlowForma to Host Process Transparency Webinar, Featuring Vestergaard on May 24th

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523210/FlowForma_Logo.jpg )

"Committed to putting the power into the hands of the process owner, we are pleased to welcome Compliance Managers, Process Managers and Heads of Digital Transformation to our upcoming webinar, to learn how to bring transparency to processes such as contracts management, innovation and incident management," said Neil Young, CEO, FlowForma.

Attendees will hear directly from Sergio Ferraz, Head of Internal Audit & Compliance, Vestergaard as to they use FlowForma DPA to bring transparency and completeness to a complex contracts process, where compliance is critical.

"The efficiency FlowForma DPA has brought to the operational part of managing a contract has been very important. It helped us gain time for sure, but transparency and completeness have been the main benefits. It's a fantastic tool," said Sergio Ferraz, Head of Internal Audit and Compliance, Vestergaard.

Attendees of this webinar will:

Learn how Vestergaard transformed a complex and manual supplier contract process spanning multiple departments, into a seamless and transparent workflow

Hear how this workflow satisfies Vestergaard's need for a compliant trail of 3rd party contracts and the due-diligence done

Discover how FlowForma DPA can help you radically transform business processes such as contracts management, product innovation and incident management

Understand how process automation can accelerate your digital transformation journey and drive positive customer experiences

Webinar Details

When: Thursday, May 24th 2018 @ 3pm GMT+1 / 10 EDT

Where: Online

Who: Heads of Compliance, Digital Transformation Managers, IT Managers and Process Owners

This webinar is free but registration is compulsory, secure your complementary place today.

Supporting Resources

To learn more about this webinar and secure your place visit: http://www.flowforma.com/webinar-how-to-bring-process-transparency

To read a case study on how Vestergaard are improving efficiency and compliancy visit: http://www.flowforma.com/vestergaard-case-study

To find out how the FlowForma Cloud DPA tool works visit: http://www.flowforma.com/howitworks

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Digital Business Automation (DPA) tools for Microsoft Office 365® has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award winning products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.



FlowForma is a Gold Microsoft Partner, with over 150,000 users across Europe, America and Asia. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve and achieve with employees, customers and partners.

For further information, visit www.flowforma.com

