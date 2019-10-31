Flowlab Inc.'s AI system delivering psychological support to soldiers on the battlefield wins top innovation award

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A tech startup with a proposal to harness artificial intelligence technology to aid soldiers experiencing battlefield trauma and reach peak performance has been recognized with the top prize at the AFCEA Innovation Showcase.

Flowlab, Inc. won first place for their real-time network to aid warfighters in areas of resilience, peak performance, and immediate aid due to battlefield trauma. The project, titled "iFLOW AI," was presented at AFCEA Innovation Showcase in Washington, D.C. on October 22.

iFLOW AI is an integrated system capable of delivering remote, real-time training access and psychological support to warfighters and operators anywhere in the world. The proprietary network consists of automated, AI-enabled training and mental health modules to help operators play an active role in maintaining peak performance states both mentally and physically.

Flowlab, Inc. is a consulting member of AFCEA, a member-based, nonprofit organization that provides a forum for military, government and industry communities to collaborate so that technology and strategy align with the needs of those who serve. This year, AFCEA International is sponsoring a series of Innovation Showcase events at which companies can pitch their innovations in areas like artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and cybersecurity to a panel of investors and government and nongovernment technology experts.

Flowlab's Co-founder and CEO is Jamaal Fort, a media industry veteran and expert in simulator development and human performance who has worked with Digital Domain, Walt Disney Imagineering, Virtual Reality Mariner, Seaman's Church Research Institute and many other companies over his 30-year career.

"We are honored to win first place in AFCEA's prestigious innovation awards for our iFLOW AI project helping warfighters and soldiers achieve peak performance while reducing the effects of trauma," Fort said. "Being able to apply technology to help soldiers experiencing battlefield trauma has been a hugely gratifying project for our team."

Fort and the Flowlab team are currently working with the U.S. Navy and Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Lab on programs designed to encourage innovation and improve human resilience.

View the AFCEA Innovation Showcase program episode featuring the October 22 event at http://www.tvworldwide.com/events/afcea/cybersecuritytv/191022/default.cfm?id=17581&type=flv&test=0&live=0.

About FLOWLAB Inc.

Flowlab Inc. specializes in designing customized, real-world solutions to challenges in the areas of human resilience and performance enhancement. The company integrates technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and virtual reality, along with our proprietary, patent pending protocols, to create immersive networks that provide the ideal environments for optimized, accelerated learning and training scenarios. Learn more about Flowlab at www.flowlab1.com.

