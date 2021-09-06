Flowmeter Calibration Market Report Featuring Major Vendors including ABB Ltd., Azbil Corp. & Badger Meter Inc. | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
Sep 06, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flowmeter Calibration Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The flowmeter calibration market is estimated to grow by USD 31.45 million during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the use of calibration to eliminate the uncertainty of flowmeters and the safety guidelines to ensure adherence. However, unreliability issues will hinder growth.
The increasing demand for flowmeters will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, high downtimes associated with calibration services will challenge growth.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Ltd., Azbil Corp., Badger Meter Inc., Brooks Instrument LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Fluke Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the flowmeter calibration market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By End-user, the market is classified into oil and gas, water and wastewater, mining and minerals, chemical, and others. The market demand from the oil and gas segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is analyzed across Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mining and minerals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Azbil Corp.
- Badger Meter Inc.
- Brooks Instrument LLC
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Fluke Corp.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
