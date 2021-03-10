FlowMetric Launches Fleet of Mobile COVID-19 Testing Labs To Help Campus Communities Solve the Challenge of Mass Testing

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowMetric Life Sciences, Inc., a global leader in immunology testing services, has launched a fleet of mobile COVID-19 testing labs capable of testing up to 300 individuals per day at any time and at any physical location. The fully functioning mobile units combine the accuracy of modern testing technology with the convenience of on-site screening, delivering clinical test results within an hour.

First developed for military field-testing operations, the mobile testing labs (1 RV and 7 self-contained mobile pods) are designed to deploy to any school, university or business campus. Since launch, the labs have performed thousands of rapid antigen tests in back-to-campus testing initiatives for several regional school districts and universities. Additionally, the labs are being deployed to regional sports teams to meet the growing need for the rigorous and more frequent NCAA COVID-19 testing requirements.

"This is a clear case of answering an urgent health need with a fast and viable solution," said Renold J. Capocasale, Founder and CEO of FlowMetric Life Sciences, Inc. "Most universities, colleges, teams, and corporate campuses lack the resources and expertise to keep up with the continuing need for frequent and accurate antigen testing of their students, athletes, or staff. Our mobile labs are designed to offer them a quick, reliable testing solution that can flex to their needs."

Each mobile lab uses the Becton Dickinson Veritor™ rapid antigen testing system for the highest accuracy; and meets the highest level of testing certifications from the Clinical Laboratories Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and the College of American Pathologists.

About FlowMetric Life Sciences, Inc.

FlowMetric Life Sciences, Inc., is a globally recognized life sciences company that provides vital medical information and analysis to empower pharmaceutical companies, researchers, doctors, hospitals and individuals to make accurate decisions that better protect the health and wellbeing of people everywhere. Combining deep expertise in immune response and its powerful high-throughput flow cytometry platform, the company has pioneered an innovative full-spectrum COVID-19 prevention program that supports many of the world's largest Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies in their drug development and vaccine initiatives.

