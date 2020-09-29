FlowMetric Life Sciences, Inc. and Penn State University announce a Collaboration Study on University and Community COVID-19 Antibody Testing

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowMetric Life Sciences, Inc., a global leader in immunology testing services, and the Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences at Penn State University announce the creation of a long-term collaboration study assessing the impact on the Centre County community's potential exposure to COVID-19 by Penn State University students returning to campus.

Together with Penn State's Center for Clinical Research, the Huck Institutes will collect thousands of blood samples from Penn State students and members of the Centre County community at the beginning and end of each academic semester for four academic semesters.

The samples will be sent to FlowMetric, a GLP-compliant, CLIA-certified, High Complexity clinical laboratory located in Doylestown, PA for analysis. FlowMetric is providing validated serology testing under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization mandate. The test detects the presence of anti-SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) IgG antibodies and will identify individuals who have mounted an immune response following viral exposure, even if they are asymptomatic.

Andrew Read, the project leader with Huck Institutes, said "COVID is a serious challenge that needs local and global focus. We are absolutely delighted to to be partnering with a dynamic and forward-looking Pennsylvanian biotech company on this study. We call it 'Data 4 Action' because we want to make a difference. It is clear that FlowMetric does too".

"This project is a natural extension to the FlowMetric vision of improving the lives of individuals through our cutting-edge science and expertise in immune monitoring" said Renold Capocasale, CEO & Founder of FlowMetric Life Sciences. "We are honored to be partnering with Penn State University, a world-renown center of research excellence" he added.

The results of the study will be reported to the PA Department of Health as part of ongoing surveillance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers at Penn State's Institute for Social Sciences will also be collecting questionnaire data on other impacts of COVID including economic and other health impacts. Here is a link to the study site: https://covid-19.ssri.psu.edu/data4action.

About FlowMetric Life Sciences, Inc.

With laboratories in Doylestown, PA (USA) and Bresso, Italy, FlowMetric Life Sciences is a globally recognized Contract Research Organization providing World-Class Analytical services, Flow Cytometry and Single-Cell Proteomics capabilities, and expertise in Immunology, Cellular and Gene Therapy, Oncology, and Infectious Diseases, supporting many of the world's largest Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies.

About the Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences at Penn State University

The Huck Institutes were established in 1996 to enhance and facilitate excellence in interdisciplinary research and training in the life sciences across Penn State. We facilitate new initiatives and insights by seeding emerging fields and providing leadership in interdisciplinary graduate education.

