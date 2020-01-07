Flowmon ADS 10 Continues to Advance Cybersecurity Detection, Analysis, and Visualization

Today's threat actors employ continually changing strategies to avoid detection and hide malicious activity in victims' infrastructure. To counter this, businesses need technology that finds indicators of compromise instead of relying on signatures, which are well-known and easily sidestepped. Indicators of compromise provide early warning and are present at every stage of infiltration, from reconnaissance and intrusion, to lateral movement and finally data exfiltration. Flowmon Anomaly Detection System (ADS) provides security professionals with every piece of the incident puzzle and presents it as one clear picture to understand the scope and impact.

"Flowmon ADS 10 derives meaning from the data noise. It presents a holistic view of the situation from the network perspective, enabling real-time threat hunting," says Pavel Minarik, Chief Technology Officer at Flowmon Networks. "It enables to respond at early stages of attacks, whether it is a known or unknown malware or a targeted attack. What's more, root-cause analysis and assessment of incident impact on infrastructure and services streamline cooperation with network teams to ensure a secure and healthy environment."

Flowmon ADS 10 puts emphasis on utilizing as many data sources as possible to provide deeper analysis and easier visualization and 360 degree coverage. The benefits are significant for the security operations teams such as:

Gain a holistic incident understanding to resolve incident with context awareness

Streamline threat detection, hunting, and response.

Reduce information noise by easily flagging false positives

Facilitate cooperation with network teams on incident resolution

Enable early-response through the use of machine learning, reputation feeds, and heuristics

Flowmon ADS is a network cyber security solution based on behavior anomaly detection technologies. Its advanced algorithms leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide the ability to detect even the subtlest of changes in traffic as compared to the adaptive baseline highlighting the variance from normal behavior. Detections are based on dynamic techniques rather than dependence on signatures providing zero-day threat detection.

Many modern threats bypass firewalls and antivirus to sneak in the zone between perimeter and endpoint protection. Flowmon Anomaly Detection System helps security operations team to cover this gap by uncovering malicious actors based on their behavior.

About Flowmon

Flowmon creates a secure and transparent digital environment where people rule the network regardless of its complexity.

For additional information, please contact:

Lukas Dolnicek, PR & Communications

T: 00 420 530 510 616

E: lukas.dolnicek@flowmon.com

SOURCE Flowmon Networks

Related Links

http://www.flowmon.com/

