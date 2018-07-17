Flowmon Greatly Strengthens Its Senior Management

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/590352/Flowmon_Networks_Logo.jpg )

Changes to the management structure are part of the global growth of the company, which wants to double its turnover within three years. The current focus on employees is one of the key factors of the planned growth. In this context, the company is strengthening not only the management, but massively investing in all the employees, development, sales and marketing.

"As part of our growth strategy called Flowmon 2.0, we have set for ourselves several fundamental pillars that will help us turn our long-term vision to reality. The strengthening of important management positions for skilled professionals is among them. Standing behind Mirek, Linda and Marek are years of experience and successful projects. I am glad they have decided right now to invest in us," said Jiří Tobola, CEO of Flowmon Networks.

Flowmon is currently entering the US market, and attention is also focused on the UK, and German-speaking countries too. Activities are also developing in the Asia-Pacific region where Flowmon wants to build on its success in Japan. The Flowmon solution is being used in Japan by hundred customers, such as internet service providers, manufacturing companies and municipalities. Last year, Flowmon Networks achieved 25% growth in turnover, and in Europe is among the fastest growing technology companies.

Mirek Kren, CRO

Mirek Kren, who is in the position of Chief Revenue Officer at Flowmon Networks, has come from Kerio Technologies where in Silicon Valley over the last several years he held the position of Executive Director, responsible for the global management and overall strategy of the company.

Linda Szemlova, HR Director

Linda Szemlova has been appointed to the position of HR Director. At Flowmon she wants to reap the benefits of many years of experience from the IT industry, where she has worked in senior business and HR positions. She helped with the creation of HR processes, for example at the antivirus company AVG.

Marek Neubauer, CFO

Marek Neubauer, who is in the position of Chief Financial Officer at Flowmon Networks, has come from PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he spent nearly nine years in the Department of Audit and Financial consulting.

About Flowmon Networks

Flowmon Networks develops network performance monitoring and network security products utilizing information from traffic flow.

Contact: Lukas Dolnicek, PR & Communications, T: +420-530-510-616

