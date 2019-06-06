Flowmon Networks Selected by StarLink as Solution to Address Hidden and Unknown Security Threats Within Networks

SAN DIEGO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowmon Networks, a technology leader in advanced network monitoring and security solutions, announced today that it has been selected by StarLink, a true-value added security distributor, as a key solutions provider for enterprises and organizations to detect and eliminate yet unknown security threats within networks. Flowmon offers an innovative network layer security solution to detect malicious activity and threats by pinpointing indicators of compromise within an organization's network with a very high degree of fidelity. The solution adds to StarLink's other cybersecurity "Solutions Lifecycle" products and services for end-to-end security.

"Today, it is abundantly clear that organizations must identify and eliminate threats already inside their networks," said Joseph Krenson, head of North America sales at Flowmon Networks. "We are proud to work with StarLink and all of their partners to provide advanced network monitoring and threat detection as a part of their total offering to protect companies from the increasing sophistication and proliferation of cyber threats."

StarLink is a Trusted Security Advisor to over 2,200 enterprises and government customers globally with an annual revenue of over $300 million. With its innovate Security Framework, StarLink emphasizes a hands-on approach to security with its expert technical resources and a network of over 1,100 security resellers and partners.

"Data breaches continue to escalate, and even more insidious threats are beginning to seriously impact organizations," said Duncan Hume, vice president, North America, StarLink. "Adding Flowmon to our portfolio of security solutions is a significant step and an emphasis on an end-to-end lifecycle protection for organizations. Flowmon was chosen for their proven approach to uncovering hidden internal threats through their high-performance network monitoring technology."

Flowmon provides solutions for network monitoring and analytics intelligence, delivering visibility and analytics across on-premise, virtual, cloud and hybrid environments. Powered by machine learning and advanced algorithms, the solution allows detection of data leakage, infection and policy violations inside an organization's network where most attackers operate. It also provides attack vector data for forensic analysis and enables automated incident response.

About Flowmon Networks

Flowmon Networks empowers businesses to manage and secure their computer networks confidently. Through high-performance network monitoring technology and lean-forward behavior analytics, IT professionals worldwide benefit from absolute network traffic visibility to enhance network and application performance and deal with modern cyber threats. The world's largest businesses, internet service providers, government entities and small and midsize companies have come to rely on Flowmon solutions to manage and control their networks, keep order and overcome uncertainty. With solutions recognized by Gartner, Flowmon Networks is one of the fastest-growing companies in its industry.

About StarLink

StarLink is acclaimed as the fastest-growing "True Value Added Distributor" across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa regions with on-the-ground presence in 20 countries including the U.K. and USA. With its innovate Security Framework, StarLink is recognized as a "Trusted Security Advisor" to over 2,200-plus enterprise and government customers that use one or more of StarLink's best-of-breed and market-leading technologies, sold through its Channel network of over 1,100 Partners. The StarLink Solution Lifecycle helps Channel Partners differentiate offerings and assists customers to identify key risks and define priorities for addressing IT security gaps relating to compliance and next-generation threat protection.

