Flowmon to Bring 100G Network Monitoring and Security Technology to US Customers

Flowmon Networks is a longstanding innovator in high-performing network monitoring and security solutions. It is the first vendor who introduced a network monitoring and diagnostics solution for high-speed, 100G networks. Combined with its network behavior anomaly detection capabilities, detecting malicious behavior and revealing threats bypassing traditional protection walls, the Flowmon solution brings ultimate value to network and security engineers.

"We understand that networks serve as a nervous system for our customers. Flowmon gives organizations a deeper understanding of what is happening in the network to ensure key services are up and running," says Adam Wright, Sales Director for North America at Flowmon Networks. "With 500 customers in Europe and nearly 100 customers from the enterprise and telco segment in Japan, we are in a good position to enter the US market. We have unmatched scalability, an intuitive, easy to use GUI, cloud infrastructure, and great price-performance ratio. How many companies can generate IPFIX on a 100G line at real line rate? And more importantly, we have hired a great local team to make sure we deliver what is promised."

As a 100% channel company, Flowmon aims to strengthen its channel partner ecosystem in the US. It also wants to leverage its technology partnership with F5, Gigamon and IXIA. "When companies are moving their assets to the cloud, Flowmon is a perfect fit for partners, service providers and MSSPs who want to make this step easier for their customers. Thanks to multi-tenancy, virtual appliances and support for platforms such as AWS, Flowmon is fully prepared for cloud deployments," added Wright.

Flowmon helps internet service providers and enterprises to manage and secure their networks via advanced, flow-based network monitoring security technology utilizing machine learning. The company is recognized by Gartner in the NPMD magic quadrant and network behavior anomaly detection market report. Its strong focus on innovation built on a robust R&D background enables customers to benefit from top-notch technology while preserving reasonable costs, flexibility and ease of use.

Flowmon Networks develops network performance monitoring and network security products utilizing information from traffic flow.

