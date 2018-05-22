Flowonix Medical Launches the Flowonix Maestro® ProView™ Platform with First-of-a-Kind Reports Designed to Provide Programming Assurance

The ProView platform provides clinicians the ability to download and easily navigate through all of the programming history on a Prometra Clinician Programmer using a user interface similar to other Windows-based technology. The ProView platform also introduces the Inquiry Summary Report, which is the first programming summary report on the market to provide initial and final pump settings side by side on one report with changes highlighted and bolded for easier identification.

"The ProView platform is an important step forward in improving safety in the field of targeted drug delivery," said leading interventional pain physician Anjum Bux, MD, from Lexington, Kentucky. "This first-in-class tool streamlines the process for locating patients' programming records and adds an extra layer of safety by providing easy-to-read reports that display all programming changes made during an office visit."

The ProView platform is installed on computers by way of a file uploaded from a proprietary USB drive supplied by Flowonix. Once installed, clinicians can access the programming history on the Prometra Clinician Programmer by connecting the programmer to the computer via a USB cable, launching the software application on the computer and then establishing communication between the two devices.

"The ProView platform is a further demonstration of Flowonix's ongoing commitment to improving the user experience with our technology," said Larry Heaton, President, and CEO, Flowonix Medical. "Clinicians working with targeted drug delivery devices have grown accustomed to programming reports that have not kept up with the times. The ProView platform and the new formatted reports represent a step forward in the way clinicians access and view patient data from implantable pump technology."

About the Prometra II Programmable Infusion System

The Prometra Programmable Infusion System is FDA approved for intrathecal infusion of Infumorph® (preservative-free morphine sulfate sterile solution) or preservative-free sterile 0.9% saline solution (Sodium Chloride Injection, USP).

About Flowonix

Flowonix Medical Inc., headquartered in Mt. Olive, New Jersey, is working with healthcare professionals to help ease suffering associated with chronic pain and enabling patients to improve their lives through innovation and therapy advancements. Our goal is to become the leading implantable drug delivery company in the world. Founded in 2005, Flowonix is working closely with physicians to enhance the capabilities of implantable drug delivery systems. For more information, please visit http://www.flowonix.com/.

