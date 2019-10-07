FlowPlay and American Cancer Society Kick Off "Gamers vs. Cancer" In-Game Fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowPlay, creator of the most powerful immersive gaming platform, today announced the launch of the company's second in-game fundraising campaign of the year. In partnership with the American Cancer Society, and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the campaign will raise money in FlowPlay's flagship social casino, Vegas World. Funds will support future breast cancer research, support patients and further promote awareness about prevention through the American Cancer Society.

Approximately one in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime. Experts project that in 2019, over 268,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in U.S. women. The American Cancer Society has helped drive down breast cancer's mortality rate since 1989. Breast cancer death rates have dropped 40 percent in the U.S., and more than 375,000 lives have been saved. All funds from FlowPlay's campaign will directly support the many patients who are living with breast cancer today, along with future research for preventative care. FlowPlay will also be donating additional funds following the in-game campaign.

"FlowPlay and its community of millions of gamers have championed our causes since 2016, donating more than $175,000 through in-game fundraisers," said Daniel Widner, Distinguished Partners vice president, American Cancer Society West Region. "The FlowPlay community has continued to make cancer awareness and patient support a priority, which is why we are now offering exclusive "Gamers vs. Cancer" charms, which are part of our initiative to expand our digital fundraising footprint within the gaming community."

Between October 7 and November 4, FlowPlay will offer a virtual, in-game American Cancer Society-branded charm for players to purchase in support of the cause. During a similar campaign earlier this year, the FlowPlay community raised more than $50,000 to support the American Cancer Society's patient lodging and Road To Recovery programs in King County, Washington.

"Sadly, nearly every person today has been impacted by cancer in some way, and it has become a cause near and dear to our player community," said Derrick Morton, CEO of FlowPlay. "The American Cancer Society truly makes a difference in cancer research, prevention and patient support, which is why we urge our players to give generously to its programs, as will FlowPlay in our contribution. As a member of the ACS Washington CEOs Against Cancer chapter, I'm so proud of the continued support from our player community, which exceeds our expectations every year."

Since 2015, FlowPlay has raised over $235,000 for charity causes, with $60,000 being donated to other organizations through similar in-game campaigns, including GirlStart and earthquake relief in Nepal.

To learn more about the American Cancer Society and how to donate, please visit: cancer.org/donate.

About FlowPlay

FlowPlay is the company behind the most powerful immersive gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. A developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences. Partners turn to FlowPlay for its extensive multiplayer infrastructure, industry-leading monetization rates and proven track record helping businesses launch custom-branded online games. FlowPlay's consumer products include ourWorld, one of the most popular teen virtual worlds, and Vegas World, the industry's most engaging multiplayer social casino. Together, they have been played by a loyal community of more than 75 million users around the world. FlowPlay dominates a cross-section of industries including online and mobile games, fantasy sports and casinos – consistently creating opportunities in high-growth and emerging markets. Based in Seattle, FlowPlay was founded in 2006 and is primarily funded by Intel Capital and the creators of Skype. For more information, visit www.FlowPlay.com or contact bizdev@flowplay.com.

About American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

PR Contacts

Will McKenna

Barokas PR for FlowPlay

FlowPlay@barokas.com

(206) 264-8220

Kari Dahlstrom

American Cancer Society

kari.dahlstrom@cancer.org

(253) 207-5153

SOURCE FlowPlay

Related Links

http://www.flowplay.com

