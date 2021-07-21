FlowPlay Announces Live Game Night Poker Now Available for Zoom Apps

SEATTLE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowPlay, creator of one of the most powerful connected gaming platforms, today announced the launch of Live Game Night Poker, a new app for Zoom delivering an embedded experience accessible within Zoom Meetings, now available in the Zoom App Marketplace .

While the world sets its sights on returning to normalcy, some pandemic-era changes are here to stay. As many organizations embrace a hybrid workforce for the foreseeable future, HR and IT teams are tasked with how to build and sustain a company culture virtually. Live Game Night Poker leverages state-of-the-art technology to provide as close to an in-person connection as possible, allowing up to 10 of a host's colleagues to play together in a face-to-face matchup.

"New and innovative platforms that push the boundaries of what's possible are few and far between. Even rarer is the opportunity to be first to market on a new platform, and FlowPlay is honored to have been selected by Zoom as a launch partner for Zoom Apps," said Craig Robinson, Chief Revenue Officer, FlowPlay. "There's nothing better than a little friendly competition, and Live Game Night Poker enables a new way for coworkers to connect, both during and outside of work hours."

"Zoom Apps bring best of breed applications into the Zoom experience for enhanced productivity and engaging experiences," said Ross Mayfield, Product Lead, Zoom Apps & Integrations, Zoom. "We believe connected teams are the most productive, which is why we're so excited to see FlowPlay building on our platform to offer a new way to connect through gameplay, thanks to Live Game Night Poker."

Live Game Night Poker for Zoom is available today in the Zoom App Marketplace. To play, simply install the game from the Zoom App Marketplace and start a Zoom meeting as you normally would. Once in the meeting, launch the game from the Zoom Apps tab at the bottom of the meeting window. The meeting host will be able to configure the game options. Once the host has set up the game, meeting participants will be taken directly to the poker room and play can begin.

About Zoom Apps

In-product Zoom Apps enable a seamless experience for using your preferred apps within Zoom, before, during and after a meeting. Boost meeting productivity with apps for file sharing, project management, whiteboarding, and more. Zoom Apps inspire collaboration and foster engagement by enabling meeting participants to execute in real-time, and get more out of meetings.

About FlowPlay

FlowPlay is the company behind the most powerful connected gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. A developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences. Partners turn to FlowPlay for its extensive multiplayer infrastructure, industry-leading monetization rates and proven track record helping businesses launch custom-branded online games. FlowPlay's consumer products include ourWorld , one of the most popular teen virtual worlds, Vegas World , the industry's most engaging multiplayer social casino, Casino World , the company's most grandiose, interactive and community-driven free-to-play social casino with tycoon gameplay and 7 Seas Casino , a new cruise inspired, free-to-play social casino. Together, they have been played by a loyal community of more than 75 million users around the world. FlowPlay dominates a cross-section of industries including online and mobile games, fantasy sports and casinos – consistently creating opportunities in high-growth and emerging markets. Based in Seattle, FlowPlay was founded in 2006 and is primarily funded by Intel Capital and the creators of Skype. For more information, visit www.FlowPlay.com or contact [email protected] .

