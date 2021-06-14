FlowPlay Breaks Fundraising Record with Latest Campaign Supporting The American Cancer Society

SEATTLE, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowPlay , creator of the most powerful immersive gaming platform, today announced a record-breaking final readout from its May campaign. In partnership with the American Cancer Society , FlowPlay's campaign raised a record $70,000 in the company's flagship social casino, Vegas World . Funds will support the American Cancer Society's "Get Screened" awareness efforts which encourage people to get their recommended cancer screenings, many of which were delayed due to COVID.

During the month of May, FlowPlay offered a virtual ACS Get Screened-branded charm in Vegas World , which was available for players to purchase in support of the ACS. Funds were also raised via direct contributions. This year's momentum has built upon FlowPlay's record fundraising year in 2020, when its players helped raise upwards of $120,000 for the ACS's Hope Lodge and Go Gold programs.

"Throughout all of the challenges over the past 16 months - physical, emotional and economic - it is remarkable to see the number of FlowPlay players who have continued to play and donate during our fundraising events with the ACS," said Derrick Morton, CEO, FlowPlay. "I am humbled by the generosity of our players since we began partnering with the ACS in 2016. As we continue to build on our record-setting momentum, I implore all individuals and organizations to see how and where they can support organizations in their own communities."

ACS continues to make large strides in the fight against cancer, and wants to drive mass awareness of the importance of cancer screening which can find cancers in their earliest stages when they are easiest to treat and will have better patient outcomes. The pandemic introduced new challenges for its life-saving mission. Because of COVID, there were significant delays with people seeking regular screenings such as mammograms and colonoscopies. The critical message is to consult your doctor or medical provider about which cancer screenings are recommended for you. Information can also be found on ACS's website cancer.org.

"We are extremely grateful to FlowPlay and to Vegas World players for continuing to support our efforts," said Carolyn Williams-Goldman, Interim Executive Vice President West Region, American Cancer Society. "Finding cancer earlier can mean all the difference in a patient's treatment options and their outcome. Now is the time for everyone who put off their cancer screenings to get them scheduled."

Since 2016, FlowPlay has raised over $760,000 for charity causes, with $335,000 being donated to the ACS.

To learn more about the American Cancer Society and how to donate, please visit: cancer.org/donate .

About FlowPlay

FlowPlay is the company behind the most powerful immersive gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. A developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences. Partners turn to FlowPlay for its extensive multiplayer infrastructure, industry-leading monetization rates and proven track record helping businesses launch custom-branded online games. FlowPlay's consumer products include ourWorld , one of the most popular teen virtual worlds, and Vegas World , the industry's most engaging multiplayer social casino. Together, they have been played by a loyal community of more than 75 million users around the world. FlowPlay dominates a cross-section of industries including online and mobile games, fantasy sports and casinos – consistently creating opportunities in high-growth and emerging markets. Based in Seattle, FlowPlay was founded in 2006 and is primarily funded by Intel Capital and the creators of Skype. For more information, visit www.FlowPlay.com or contact [email protected] .

About American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org .

PR Contacts

Holly Glisky

Barokas PR for FlowPlay

[email protected]

(303) 945-9764

Kari Dahlstrom

American Cancer Society

[email protected]

206-919-4497

SOURCE FlowPlay

Related Links

http://www.flowplay.com

