FlowPlay CEO Derrick Morton Named Chair of CEOs Against Cancer Washington Chapter

SEATTLE, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) announced today that FlowPlay , creator of one of the most powerful immersive gaming platforms, has appointed Derrick Morton, FlowPlay CEO and co-founder, as chair to the Society's CEOs Against Cancer Washington chapter. In his first meeting as chair today, Morton will address the Washington chapter and share his vision and new ideas for 2020. In his new role, Morton will drive chapter recruitment and work to unite fellow CEOs to change the course of cancer by leveraging the collective knowledge, power and resources of the ACS.

Morton's appointment comes on the heels of FlowPlay's biggest fundraising year to date, in which the company raised more than $100,000 for the ACS. A leader of in-game fundraising, FlowPlay is a member of the ACS' Gamers vs. Cancer program, which brings together gamers, industry partners and individual content creators to position gaming as a new way to solve important societal issues. Through the sale of virtual ACS-branded charms in the company's flagship social casino, Vegas World , FlowPlay raised more than $50,000 and $40,000 for the Road To Recovery and Reach to Recovery programs respectively. The funds provided patients with thousands of rides to cancer treatment and recovery assistance to hundreds of women battling breast cancer.

"As a member of CEOs Against Cancer for the past year, I have seen its impact first hand," Morton said. "From groundbreaking research and early detection advocacy, to funding new treatment options and access for patients, the ACS and this segment of the organization are instrumental in the ongoing fight against cancer. I am honored to have the opportunity to serve our community as chair and hope to make a real difference by recruiting new members and building upon the momentum from last year."

The CEOs Against Cancer Washington chapter is making steady progress in the fight against cancer. In 2019, the Washington chapter welcomed five new members and raised $580,656 to invest in groundbreaking research and cancer control projects. CEOs from any industry are encouraged to learn more about their local CEOs Against Cancer chapter here or by reaching out to ceosagainstcancer@cancer.org . Fellow gaming industry organizations can learn how to partner alongside Gamers vs. Cancer, and launch an in-game fundraising event here .

"I am pleased to announce that Derrick Morton, CEO of FlowPlay, will be assuming the role of chair in 2020," said Tim Lieb, outgoing chair, CEOs Against Cancer Washington chapter and president at Regence BlueShield. "I have enjoyed seeing Derrick's passion and energy for the ACS and look forward to continue serving on the chapter under his leadership."

To build awareness for the CEOs Against Cancer and Gamers vs. Cancer initiatives, Morton will join Daniel Widner, vice president, regional distinguished partners, West Region, American Cancer Society, in a session at the upcoming Game Developers Conference. Their discussion will share how game developers can use philanthropic giving as a business strategy and to evoke social change. More detail on the session and registration information can be found here .

To learn more about the American Cancer Society and to donate, please visit: cancer.org/donatelocal .

About FlowPlay

FlowPlay is the company behind the most powerful immersive gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. A developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences. Partners turn to FlowPlay for its extensive multiplayer infrastructure, industry-leading monetization rates and proven track record helping businesses launch custom-branded online games. FlowPlay's consumer products include ourWorld , one of the most popular teen virtual worlds, Vegas World , the industry's most engaging multiplayer social casino, and Casino World , the company's most grandiose, interactive and community-driven free-to-play social casino with tycoon gameplay. Together, they have been played by a loyal community of more than 75 million users around the world. FlowPlay dominates a cross-section of industries including online and mobile games, fantasy sports and casinos – consistently creating opportunities in high-growth and emerging markets. Based in Seattle, FlowPlay was founded in 2006 and is primarily funded by Intel Capital and the creators of Skype. For more information, visit www.FlowPlay.com or contact bizdev@flowplay.com.

About American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org .

