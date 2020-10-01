FlowPlay In-Game Fundraiser Encourages Players to "Go Gold" in Honor of the Fight to Cure Childhood Cancer

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowPlay , creator of one of the most powerful connected gaming platforms, today announced the upcoming launch of a new in-game fundraising campaign on behalf of the American Cancer Society (ACS). On the heels of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, FlowPlay will kick-off a fundraiser to continue the momentum for the ACS's work to fund research, patient care and support for those affected. Through October, players within FlowPlay's flagship social casino, Vegas World , can contribute directly to this cause and join in the "go gold" fight against childhood cancer.

About 11,050 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Childhood cancer rates have been rising slightly for the past few decades, and after accidents, cancer is the second leading cause of death in children ages one to 14 years old. The effects of a childhood cancer diagnosis radiate beyond the patient, with family members of a child with cancer suffering various forms of psychological illness , but despite these far-reaching implications, research for finding treatments and cures for childhood cancer continue to be underfunded when compared to adult cancers. All funds from FlowPlay's campaign will directly support the ACS's comprehensive approach, which includes funding research, advocating for government policies that improve access to quality care for all children, and providing trusted information, guidance and support for patients and their families.

"Facing a diagnosis of childhood cancer is unimaginable. Beyond the initial devastation, parents are overwhelmed by an onslaught of information and unanswered questions," said Daniel Widner, Distinguished Partners vice president, American Cancer Society West Region. "We aim to bring a little light to an incredibly difficult situation, but remaining at the forefront of childhood cancer research and treatment is costly. The ACS is facing an uphill battle in securing adequate research funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are grateful to FlowPlay and the Vegas World community for their steadfast support."

On the heels of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, FlowPlay will offer a virtual in-game ACS-branded charm throughout the month of October for players to purchase to support the cause. FlowPlay recently crossed a major fundraising milestone with the ACS, raising a total of $250,000 to date.

"Having a child with cancer is every parent's worst nightmare. Childhood cancer is rare, but I've been taken aback by the number of FlowPlay players who have been personally affected by this disease," said Derrick Morton, CEO, FlowPlay. "While I'm always blown away by the generosity and support of our community - and I know this campaign will be no exception - I want to encourage contributions beyond the individual level, and empower other companies to expand their corporate giving programs to include the ACS."

Due to the economic effects of COVID-19, the ACS is facing a significant funding shortage, threatening the organization's ability to invest in vital cancer research. Without additional relief, the ACS could see its cancer research funding cut in half . The ACS needs widespread support as it works around the clock to prioritize cancer patient care, and extend care and support to other vulnerable populations like health care workers.

To learn more about the American Cancer Society and how to donate, please visit: http://www.cancer.org .

About FlowPlay

FlowPlay is the company behind the most powerful connected gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. A developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences. Partners turn to FlowPlay for its extensive multiplayer infrastructure, industry-leading monetization rates and proven track record helping businesses launch custom-branded online games. FlowPlay's consumer products include ourWorld , one of the most popular teen virtual worlds, Vegas World , the industry's most engaging multiplayer social casino, and Casino World , the company's most grandiose, interactive and community-driven free-to-play social casino with tycoon gameplay. Together, they have been played by a loyal community of more than 75 million users around the world. FlowPlay dominates a cross-section of industries including online and mobile games, fantasy sports and casinos – consistently creating opportunities in high-growth and emerging markets. Based in Seattle, FlowPlay was founded in 2006 and is primarily funded by Intel Capital and the creators of Skype. For more information, visit www.FlowPlay.com or contact [email protected] .

About American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of more than 2.5 million volunteers saving lives and fighting for every birthday threatened by every cancer in every community. As the largest voluntary health organization, the Society's efforts have contributed to a 20 percent decline in cancer death rates in the U.S. since 1991, and a 50 percent drop in smoking rates. Thanks in part to our progress nearly 14 million Americans who have had cancer and countless more who have avoided it will celebrate more birthdays this year. We're determined to finish the fight against cancer. We're finding cures as the nation's largest private, not-for-profit investor in cancer research, ensuring people facing cancer have the help they need and continuing the fight for access to quality health care, lifesaving screenings, clean air, and more. For more information, to get help, or to join the fight, call us anytime, day or night, at 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org.

