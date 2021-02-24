FlowPlay Joins the Coalition for App Fairness to Drive Change Across App Publishing Ecosystems

SEATTLE and WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for App Fairness (CAF), today announced that FlowPlay , creator of one of the most powerful connected gaming platforms, has joined its membership to advocate for freedom of choice and fair competition across the app ecosystem. With FlowPlay's support, CAF totals more than 50 members, including Epic Games, Grove Street Games and Match Group, among others.

"As a representative of the games industry and a longtime critic of today's app store models, FlowPlay is an important addition to the coalition," said Meghan DiMuzio, executive director of the Coalition for App Fairness. "Developers in the games industry are directly affected by unfair App Store policies and the separate rulebook Apple creates to benefit its own products, like Apple Arcade. We appreciate that leaders like FlowPlay have spoken out on this issue over the years, and we look forward to working with the growing number of CAF's gaming industry members to advocate for changes that provide more consumer freedom, lower costs, and increase the ability for developers to continue innovating."

FlowPlay first launched its newest title, Live Game Night , in early 2020 on desktop only, intentionally opting out of the most popular app stores due to concerns over their anticompetitive practices. Its online game, Casino World, also made its mobile debut via browser. These difficult decisions came as the demand for games surged in 2020, and further growth is forecasted for 2021 as people continue to seek safe options for entertainment and social connection during COVID-19. Without fair competition across the app ecosystem, game developers are prevented from reaping the full benefits of this trend.

"The current monopolies in mobile app publishing perpetuate ineffective closed models that disproportionately penalize independent game developers and gamers," said Derrick Morton, CEO of FlowPlay. "The Coalition for App Fairness is highly organized in addressing these issues through global lobbying, establishing partnerships across industries and facilitating important conversations among technology companies. We look forward to partnering with fellow coalition members in 2021 and supporting key initiatives that benefit small and emerging developers. FlowPlay joins CAF in support of efforts to make it easier for developers to launch their games, connect with players, and grow revenues on a level playing field."

About FlowPlay

FlowPlay is the company behind the most powerful connected gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. A developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences. Partners turn to FlowPlay for its extensive multiplayer infrastructure, industry-leading monetization rates and proven track record helping businesses launch custom-branded online games. FlowPlay's consumer products include ourWorld , one of the most popular teen virtual worlds, Vegas World , the industry's most engaging multiplayer social casino, and Casino World , the company's most grandiose, interactive and community-driven free-to-play social casino with tycoon gameplay. Together, they have been played by a loyal community of more than 75 million users around the world. FlowPlay dominates a cross-section of industries including online and mobile games, fantasy sports and casinos – consistently creating opportunities in high-growth and emerging markets. Based in Seattle, FlowPlay was founded in 2006 and is primarily funded by Intel Capital and the creators of Skype. For more information, visit www.FlowPlay.com or contact [email protected].

About The Coalition for App Fairness

The Coalition for App Fairness is an independent nonprofit organization formed to protect consumer choice, foster competition, and create a level playing field for all app and game developers globally. Originally formed by Basecamp, Blix, Blockchain.com, Deezer, Epic Games, the European Publishers Council, Match Group, News Media Europe, Prepear, Protonmail, Skydemon, Spotify, and Tile, CAF has rapidly grown from 13 to 50 members since launching in September. CAF offers membership to companies of any size — join today at appfairness.org .

