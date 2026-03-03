Flowplay Launches Imperial Treasures Casino in Pennsylvania Real Money Gaming Market

SEATTLE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowplay, LLC today announced the launch of Imperial Treasures Casino into the Pennsylvania Real Money Gaming (RMG) market as an affiliate of Wind Creek Bethlehem, marking the company's first regulated U.S. market entry.

With more than 17 years of experience delivering social gaming and interactive entertainment to millions of players worldwide, Flowplay has built a world-class iGaming Player Account Management (PAM) platform to support Imperial Treasures Casino and its long-term digital gaming strategy. The Pennsylvania launch represents a significant milestone as the company transitions from social gaming leader to regulated real money gaming.

Flowplay was acquired by Wind Creek Hospitality in 2021, strengthening its position within the regulated gaming sector and aligning its technology-driven expertise with a globally recognized gaming and hospitality operator.

Imperial Treasures Casino received regulatory approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) earlier in the month. Flowplay credited the PGCB for its thorough and collaborative oversight throughout both the licensing and PAM approval processes.

Imperial Treasures Casino features premium content from leading game providers, including AGS, ODDSworks, Evolution, and Slingo, with additional integrations underway to further expand its portfolio of games and live dealer experiences.

To ensure a secure, compliant, and seamless player experience, Flowplay partnered with best-in-class technology and service providers, including:

Radar for geolocation services

GambleID for Know Your Customer (KYC) Verification and Insight

Kinectify for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance

PayNearMe for Payment Experience Management

Incline Gaming for Marketing Support

BMM Testlabs as the Independent Testing Laboratory for the Platform

"Flowplay, a Wind Creek Hospitality company, is proud to offer our Imperial Treasures Casino to the Pennsylvania gaming market, where we have developed a world-class platform and gaming experience for our customers to enjoy and be entertained," said Mike Ornstein, Vice President of Real Money Gaming Operations at Flowplay.

With Pennsylvania as its inaugural regulated market, Flowplay intends to pursue additional opportunities as a B2B platform provider, licensing its proprietary PAM technology and leveraging its operational expertise to support strategic partnerships in future markets.

About Flowplay

Flowplay, LLC is a developer, operator, and publisher of connected gaming platforms for virtual worlds, social casinos, and casual games. Built on its proprietary multiplayer technology and engaging product designs, Flowplay, LLC creates immersive online and mobile experiences that prioritize community and player engagement.

The company's flagship consumer brands include the community-driven Vegas World, Casino World with classic casino-style gameplay, and 7 Seas Casino, which features a unique, international cruise theme. To date, Flowplay's titles have been enjoyed by a global community of millions of users.

A subsidiary of Wind Creek Hospitality, Flowplay continues to expand its platform across regulated and emerging markets, including sports betting and real-money gaming (RMG). Founded in 2006 and based in Seattle, the company remains dedicated to connecting players through shared, social play.

