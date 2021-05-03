FlowPlay Launches In-Game Fundraiser to Remind Players Cancer Screening Saves Lives

SEATTLE, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowPlay , creator of one of the most powerful connected gaming platforms, announced the launch of a new in-game fundraising campaign on behalf of the American Cancer Society (ACS). Today, FlowPlay kicks off a new fundraiser to continue momentum for the ACS's work to fund cancer research, patient care and support those affected. Throughout the month, players within FlowPlay's flagship social casino, Vegas World , can contribute directly to the ACS's Get Screened campaign, which encourages regular preventive screening to improve and save lives.

One in three Americans will get cancer in their lifetime, but finding cancer early means it may be easier to treat. At the beginning of the pandemic, cancer screening rates decreased by nearly 90 percent for breast, cervical, colorectal, and lung cancer and recent reports indicate at least a 30 percent decline in the number of cancer screening tests being done compared to pre-pandemic years. The pandemic also greatly impacted individuals' access to employer-sponsored health insurance, as nearly 12 million Americans lost their jobs and faced an additional barrier to preventive care and screening. All funds from FlowPlay's campaign will directly support the ACS's comprehensive approach to raising awareness of cancer screening.

"Finding cancer in its earliest stages can be the difference between life and death. Many people delayed getting recommended screenings due to the pandemic. Now it's important to talk to your doctor about getting those screenings that are recommended for you," said Kari Dahlstrom of the American Cancer Society.

All Vegas World players will have the opportunity to donate directly to the American Cancer Society throughout the month of May by purchasing a virtual in-game branded charm. To date, FlowPlay has raised almost $265,000 for the ACS, recently crossing this major milestone.



"No matter the need, FlowPlay's community always shows up to help - and this is especially important, and appreciated, as we try to resume some sense of normalcy," said Derrick Morton, co-founder and CEO, FlowPlay. "I'm proud that our players continue to make such an impact in the lives of others, and am hopeful this will start to become the norm, not the exception, within our industry."



The ACS is working around the clock to prioritize preventive screening, cancer patient care, and also extend support to other vulnerable populations. The pandemic had a major effect on nonprofits' ability to raise critical funds and donations are especially needed now to ensure the most lives will be saved. Anyone needing support around a cancer diagnosis can call 1-800-227-2345.



To learn more about the American Cancer Society and how to donate, please visit: http://www.cancer.org .

About FlowPlay

FlowPlay is the company behind the most powerful connected gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. A developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences. Partners turn to FlowPlay for its extensive multiplayer infrastructure, industry-leading monetization rates and proven track record helping businesses launch custom-branded online games. FlowPlay's consumer products include ourWorld , one of the most popular teen virtual worlds, Vegas World , the industry's most engaging multiplayer social casino, and Casino World , the company's most grandiose, interactive and community-driven free-to-play social casino with tycoon gameplay. Together, they have been played by a loyal community of more than 75 million users around the world. FlowPlay dominates a cross-section of industries including online and mobile games, fantasy sports and casinos – consistently creating opportunities in high-growth and emerging markets. Based in Seattle, FlowPlay was founded in 2006 and is primarily funded by Intel Capital and the creators of Skype. For more information, visit www.FlowPlay.com or contact [email protected] .

About American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

