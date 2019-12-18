FlowPlay Marks Biggest Fundraising Year to-Date Raising Over $100,000 for American Cancer Society

SEATTLE, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowPlay , creator of the most powerful immersive gaming platform, today announced that its Vegas World in-game fundraisers have generated more than $100,000 for the American Cancer Society in 2019. FlowPlay and its community of gamers continue to grow their support for the American Cancer Society and have raised more than $200,000 for the organization since 2016.

During two in-game fundraising campaigns, FlowPlay offered a virtual American Cancer Society-branded charm in the company's flagship social casino, Vegas World , which was available for players to purchase in support of dedicated causes. In April, players raised $50,000 for the Road To Recovery program, which equates to more than 6,500 free rides to treatment for cancer patients in Washington state. In FlowPlay's most recent campaign, Vegas World players raised $40,000 during Breast Cancer Awareness Month for American Cancer Society's Reach To Recovery program, where donations will be able to provide 400 breast cancer patients with one-on-one peer support from a breast cancer survivor, and 300 wigs for patients suffering from treatment side effects.

FlowPlay CEO, Derrick Morton, also donated more than $11,000 on behalf of the company during the Society's Fit2Be Cancer Free Campaign , an employee wellness campaign, and their Seattle Hope Gala , which will support patient transportation and cancer research.

"FlowPlay and Vegas World players have made a tremendous impact thanks to their generous donations in recent years," said Daniel Widner, Distinguished Partners vice president, American Cancer Society West Region. "Through the commitment and support from FlowPlay and the Vegas World community, the American Cancer Society is able to help so many – those facing cancer today, and those who may avoid a diagnosis altogether thanks to education, prevention, early detection and patient programs."

The American Cancer Society is making remarkable progress in the fight against cancer. In fact, the cancer death rate has declined by 27 percent since 1991, translating to nearly 15.5 million cancer survivors alive today and 2.6 million cancer deaths avoided in the U.S.

"FlowPlay and our amazing player community will continue to support the American Cancer Society as it pushes forward in its mission to eliminate cancer," said Derrick Morton, CEO of FlowPlay. "The Vegas World community continues to amaze the FlowPlay team with their charitable giving, and FlowPlay plans to create even more opportunities to make an impact in the lives of cancer patients in King County, Washington and across the globe."

To learn more about the American Cancer Society and to donate, please visit: cancer.org/donatelocal.

About FlowPlay

FlowPlay is the company behind the most powerful immersive gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. A developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences. Partners turn to FlowPlay for its extensive multiplayer infrastructure, industry-leading monetization rates and proven track record helping businesses launch custom-branded online games. FlowPlay's consumer products include ourWorld , one of the most popular teen virtual worlds, Vegas World , the industry's most engaging multiplayer social casino, and Casino World , the company's most grandiose, interactive and community-driven free-to-play social casino with tycoon gameplay. Together, they have been played by a loyal community of more than 75 million users around the world. FlowPlay dominates a cross-section of industries including online and mobile games, fantasy sports and casinos – consistently creating opportunities in high-growth and emerging markets. Based in Seattle, FlowPlay was founded in 2006 and is primarily funded by Intel Capital and the creators of Skype. For more information, visit www.FlowPlay.com or contact bizdev@flowplay.com .

About American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org .

