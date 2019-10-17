FlowPlay Releases Casino World, a New Free-to-Play, Social Casino Tycoon Game

SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowPlay, creator of the most powerful immersive gaming platform, today announced the launch of Casino World, the company's most grandiose, interactive and community-driven free-to-play game. A social casino with tycoon gameplay, Casino World offers over 40 casual casino-style games, including nearly 30 slots, and the ability for players to create their very own Vegas-like cities. No matter their level in the game, Casino World tycoons can play their favorite games, chat with friends, share virtual goods, host parties and build their empire alongside thousands of online players.

Launched exclusively for desktop browser play, FlowPlay's newest game allows for the creation and customization of an immersive city with interactive, social elements that allow players to beat the house. Players can personalize their Casino World city by constructing and moving new buildings, from luxury hotels, to fun dance clubs to glamorous slot halls. As they grow their empire, players will be rewarded with additional coins to flaunt their Casino World mogul status. Players can also construct "Party Rooms" that serve as interactive chat rooms, where users can invite friends to chat, share Casino World Charms, which increase casino gameplay winnings, and interact more intimately with their better ultra-realistic avatars.

"FlowPlay isn't just developing the best free-to-play online casino games, we're fostering social and real-world relationships through the communities that we construct for our players," said Derrick Morton, CEO of FlowPlay. "With Casino World, we wanted players to experience a new way to interact with the casino landscape, allowing players to build their own slot and bingo halls that reward them with additional coins. Now, players can create the city of their dreams all while sharing the experience with their Casino World friends."

Casino World features over 200 newly designed, ultra-realistic player avatars that have unique personality characteristics, including movement-based expressions and soundbites. As players acquire Avatar Tokens, they can access new avatar characters with more exclusive personality traits, clothes and styles.

Casino World is also introducing Milestone Rewards, a new level-based reward system that pays players in exclusive Charms, additional coins, buildings for the player's Casino World city and Party Passes, which allow free entrance into user-run parties. As players acquire wealth within the game, they unlock new reward levels that tell an interactive story of the creation of the Casino World universe.

As an opponent to the crowded mobile app marketplaces, FlowPlay has launched Casino World exclusively for desktop play. Casino World players can access and enjoy the full featured, PC-style universe without the loss of ambience that is required to accommodate a mobile device. Casino World is the most immersive, ultra-realistic FlowPlay title with unmatched gameplay capabilities and interactivity.

FlowPlay has also partnered with Publishers Clearing House, a digital entertainment and commerce destination for millions of US consumers, for a Casino World "$25,000 Charmed Life Sweepstakes." Participants who register for the sweepstakes by October 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET will have the free chance to win a $25,000 guaranteed cash prize. Participants who click through to Casino World using the sweepstakes link will automatically receive a bonus entry. About two weeks after the lucky winner is chosen, the famous Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol, along with FlowPlay CEO Derrick Morton, will travel to the winner's home to surprise him or her with the winning check.

Casino World is now available at: https://www.casinoworld.com/.

About FlowPlay

FlowPlay is the company behind the most powerful immersive gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. A developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences. Partners turn to FlowPlay for its extensive multiplayer infrastructure, industry-leading monetization rates and proven track record helping businesses launch custom-branded online games. FlowPlay's consumer products include ourWorld, one of the most popular teen virtual worlds, and Vegas World, the industry's most engaging multiplayer social casino. Together, they have been played by a loyal community of more than 75 million users around the world. FlowPlay dominates a cross-section of industries including online and mobile games, fantasy sports and casinos – consistently creating opportunities in high-growth and emerging markets. Based in Seattle, FlowPlay was founded in 2006 and is primarily funded by Intel Capital and the creators of Skype. For more information, visit www.FlowPlay.com or contact bizdev@flowplay.com.

