FlowPlay's Commitment to Employee Happiness and Success Recognized by Prestigious Local and National Awards

SEATTLE, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowPlay, creator of the most powerful immersive gaming platform, is adding to its growing list of corporate awards and recognition of its company culture. In Inc.'s Top Workplaces, an award program for the best national workplace environments, FlowPlay's strong benefits package and unique perks stood out among thousands of companies around the country. The company was also named to Seattle Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For, an award that salutes Washington companies setting the ideal standard for executive leadership, benefits, rewards and recognition, corporate culture and training. These awards underscore FlowPlay's continued dedication to its employees, ensuring their happiness in an industry often known for its challenging work environments.

"When we started the company, our goal was to create the kind of organization that we'd want to work for. It was our belief that if we could achieve this goal, everything else would fall into place," said Derrick Morton, co-founder and CEO of FlowPlay. "As the company matured, we held true to this value, so that even during periods of rapid company growth, employees' success and happiness remained a priority. Because of this approach, we've been able to scale and create great products, while retaining much of the same staff we had on the day we opened our doors in 2007."

Only 346 U.S.-based companies received recognition as one of Inc.'s Top Workplaces in 2019. Of more than 2,000 national companies that vied for the award, FlowPlay rightfully earned its ranking by showcasing dedication to its employees by offering:

The full spectrum of insurance benefits, including health savings accounts;

The full spectrum of financial benefits, including stock ownership, tuition reimbursement, profit sharing and financial planning services;

Paid maternity leave longer than 8 weeks, paid paternity leave and paid time off for community service;

Wellness benefits like stress-relief breaks, an onsite fitness center and company support groups;

And workplace experience benefits that include work from home options, flexible hours, onsite and offsite happy hours and social events, casual dress code, gaming rooms, free daily lunch and ride-sharing to and from work.

FlowPlay's agile, innovative company culture also stood out on Seattle Business Magazine's list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For – an award the company has won previously. Driven by a flat management system that promotes shared responsibility for the success of any given product and the organization as a whole, FlowPlay maintains an autonomous yet collaborative workforce. This has resulted in nearly zero employee turnover even amid significant employee growth, with an average of one employee per quarter added to the team for the last five years.

Recognition as an Inc. Top Workplace and Seattle Business Magazine 100 Best Company to Work For in 2019 comes in addition to many other company culture awards FlowPlay has won since 2007. This is the second year FlowPlay has landed on Seattle Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For list. FlowPlay has been named among Entrepreneur's 360 Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America in 2016 and has made the Puget Sound Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy List three years in a row since 2016. FlowPlay has also been included on Deloitte's Fast 500 list in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

FlowPlay's generous donations to local and national organizations have also supported the company's culture of giving. On top of FlowPlay's commitment to its employees, the company has donated over $400,000 to charities including the American Cancer Institute, Homes for Our Troops, Technology Access Foundation, Girlstart and the Butterfly Foundation.

To learn more about FlowPlay, the company's employees and the work environment that's been created to fuel the gaming industry's most engaging multiplayer social games, visit: https://www.flowplay.com/company.

About FlowPlay

FlowPlay is the company behind the most powerful immersive gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. A developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences. Partners turn to FlowPlay for its extensive multiplayer infrastructure, industry-leading monetization rates and proven track record helping businesses launch custom-branded online games. FlowPlay's consumer products include ourWorld , one of the most popular teen virtual worlds, and Vegas World , the industry's most engaging multiplayer social casino. Together, they have been played by a loyal community of more than 75 million users around the world. FlowPlay dominates a cross-section of industries including online and mobile games, fantasy sports and casinos – consistently creating opportunities in high-growth and emerging markets. Based in Seattle, FlowPlay was founded in 2006 and is primarily funded by Intel Capital and the creators of Skype. For more information, visit www.FlowPlay.com or contact bizdev@flowplay.com .

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "A-List" in January 2015, and a National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012, Inc. has a monthly audience reach that's grown from two million in 2010 to more than 20 million today. For more information, visit Inc.com.

About Seattle Business

Seattle Business is an award-winning monthly magazine read by thousands of business executives across the state. It delivers insight into the key people, enterprises and trends that drive business in the Pacific Northwest, providing perspective on the region's ever-changing economic environment.

