Flows Tasty Treats to Make Historic Debut in COSTCO Stores Across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

Ghanian Toasted Corn and Peanut Mix to Hit Costco Shelves in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flows Tasty Treats, a Black woman-owned business based in New Jersey, is making history as it debuts its signature Toasted Corn and Peanut Mix in select Costco Wholesale stores. Beginning October 2024, Costco will offer Flows Tasty Treats in locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC — marking a significant milestone as one of the few minority-owned brands featured in the wholesale space.

Flows Tasty Treats Toasted Corn and Peanut Mix

Flows Tasty Treats Toasted Corn and Peanut Mix pays homage to African snacking culture by offering a "familiar and foreign" taste all-in-one bite. The savory protein-and-fiber-rich snack is an excellent wholesome alternative to processed foods.

Flows Tasty Treats products are available in over 40 stores across the U.S., including specialty shops, supermarkets and online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com. The brand gained further recognition as the official Buy Black Partner of the New Jersey Devils during the 2020-2022 hockey season.

"We are beyond excited to bring our Toasted Corn and Peanut Mix to Costco customers," said Florence Dennis, Founder and CEO of Flows Tasty Treats. "This journey has taken four years of perseverance and hard work, and to finally see our product on the shelves of such a major retailer is a dream come true. Our goal has always been to see African snacks represented in mainstream stores, and we're thrilled to have achieved that in such a meaningful way."

ABOUT FLOWS TASTY TREATS

Founded in 2017 by Florence Dennis, Flows Tasty Treats pays homage to African snacking traditions, offering bold and delicious snacks that celebrate cultural diversity. The company's flagship product, Toasted Corn and Peanut Mix, is available in over 40 stores nationwide and online. For every "Impact Box" purchased on www.flowstastytreats.com, the company donates $1 to the Million Dollar Education Fund providing childhood education. Flows Tasty Treats Toasted Corn and Peanut Mix was named the official snack of the New Jersey Devils as part of their Buy Black Program during the 2020-2022 season.

