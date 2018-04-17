Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation

Flowserve uses Stealth™ as part of an integrated security approach that features microsegmentation and identity-based encryption to proactively protect data and devices by restricting communication within the company's network to pre-authorized groups of users and devices. Consequently, even if hackers could successfully access a device within the network, they still would not be able to access or even see other endpoints outside of the microsegment in which the infiltrated devices resided.

Under the new agreement, Flowserve will increase the number of servers and endpoints protected by Stealth microsegmentation, and Unisys will manage the implementation and administration of Stealth on Flowserve's behalf. Stealth service will be integrated with Flowserve's security information and event management (SIEM) solution to provide alerts when potential risks or anomalies are detected.

"This new agreement increases Stealth protection for Flowserve while mitigating the complexity of deployment and management of our microsegmentation solution," said Earl Barnes, director, global technology services, Flowserve. "With Stealth, we have total visibility into our networks and can create virtual secure perimeters regardless of where protected assets reside."

Flowserve won a 2017 CSO50 Award from publisher IDG's CSO for its successful implementation of Stealth™. The CSO50 Awards are presented annually to a select group of organizations that have demonstrated that their security projects/initiatives have created outstanding business value and thought leadership. Flowserve was recognized for a project the company designed to modernize its security framework for addressing future threats and meeting compliance and regulatory requirements.

"Stealth microsegmentation software works across heterogeneous environments, rather than relying on traditional firewalls, VLANs and difficult-to-manage physical infrastructure," said Eric Hutto, senior vice president and president, Enterprise Solutions, Unisys. "By planning for resilience, companies like Flowserve turn potential security attacks into manageable events."

