FlowTex Energy Reports Record Well Performance, Secures Six New Wells, and Expands into Aviation and Real Estate

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowTex Energy today announced a series of major milestones: record-breaking well performance across its East Texas portfolio, a new six-well drilling agreement with TXLA in the Golden Triangle region, a debut partnership with Jecobra Aviation in the executive travel market, and an entry into real estate development through a partnership with Countless Ventures. Together, these announcements mark the broadest expansion in the company's history.

Record Results Across the East Texas Portfolio

The Trident 2 joint venture, spanning Jasper and Hardin Counties, has delivered the strongest performance in FlowTex's operating history. The Trojan 1 well confirmed 17 feet of high-quality oil pay in the upper zone — nearly double the 8.5 to 9 feet originally modeled. Odyssey No. 1, currently awaiting completion, is expected to produce at rates that significantly exceed any prior FlowTex well.

Trident 2 is now the top-producing project in the FlowTex portfolio, and its results are contributing to stronger performance across Trident 1 and Trident 3 as well. All joint ventures are currently exceeding internal pre-drill expectations.

"The Trident 2 program has produced our strongest initial results yet. Odyssey No. 1 is expected to deliver production rates that significantly exceed any prior FlowTex wells." — Beau Flowers, President and CEO, FlowTex Energy

New Drilling Agreement with TXLA: Six Wells Confirmed, Up to 20 Planned

Building on this momentum, FlowTex has executed a new drilling agreement with TXLA in the Golden Triangle region of East Texas. The program begins with six confirmed wells, with the intent to drill up to 20. The deal is structured to balance risk across the portfolio, combining low-risk development prospects with high-upside exploration targets.

"We're excited to finally announce our partnership with TXLA. The program is structured to balance risk across the portfolio, combining low-risk development prospects with high-upside exploration targets." — Beau Flowers

Expansion into Aviation and Real Estate

FlowTex has entered two new asset classes as part of a broader capital diversification strategy. The company has partnered with Jecobra Aviation, a private charter aviation company, to establish a foothold in the executive travel market. The partnership extends FlowTex's network into the high-net-worth segment and opens a new revenue channel outside of oil and gas. Additional details on the partnership structure will be announced separately.

FlowTex has also entered a real estate development partnership with Countless Ventures on a project in the Texas Hill Country. The venture marks FlowTex's first formal entry into real estate and reflects the company's strategy of deploying capital into high-growth asset classes alongside its core energy operations. Additional project details will be announced as the development advances.

"This is an important moment for FlowTex Energy and its investors. These partnerships have been a long time in the making. We believe expanding into real estate and executive travel, while continuing our oil exploration in East Texas, will create diversified value for our partners. We're excited to share more details soon." — Beau Flowers

Current and prospective investors can access all portfolio updates through Bedrock, FlowTex Energy's proprietary platform for investor education, project updates, and funding opportunities.

About FlowTex Energy

FlowTex Energy is a Texas-based oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Austin. The company partners with accredited investors through structured joint ventures to drill and produce conventional oil wells in proven fields across East Texas. Since its founding, FlowTex has built a portfolio of producing wells across multiple joint venture programs, including the Patriot, Trident, and APEX series. The company is led by President and CEO Beau Flowers and operates under a 506(c) exemption for its capital raises.

flowtexenergy.com

Media Contact: Krysta McDowell 512-229-1596

SOURCE FlowTex Energy