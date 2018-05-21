FlowTriever System from Inari Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Treatment of Pulmonary Embolism

The PE-specific clearance was based upon the strength of the recently released results from the FlowTriever Pulmonary Embolectomy ("FLARE") Clinical Study. The FLARE study is a prospective, multicenter, single-arm study evaluating the FlowTriever System in 106 patients with acute PE at 18 sites in the United States. Patients with proximal PE and right heart strain (RV/LV ratio ≥ 0.9) were eligible to participate. Treatment with the FlowTriever System was used to non-surgically remove blood clots in the pulmonary arteries without the need for thrombolytic drugs.

The mean RV/LV ratio in the study decreased from a baseline of 1.53 to 1.15 at 48 hours post-procedure, a difference of 0.39 (p<0.0001). The study also demonstrated excellent safety at 30 days, with a low 3.8% rate of major adverse events and no device related complications.

"The FlowTriever System is an exciting advancement in the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism patients," stated Wissam Jaber, MD, Emory University Hospital and FLARE Clinical Study Investigator. "Until now, there has not been an approach to rapidly restore flow to reverse right heart strain without the use of thrombolytic drugs and their inherent risk of bleeding complications. The FlowTriever System represents a breakthrough in treatment options for this large patient population."

"The FLARE data and resulting PE-specific clearance reflects the diligent work of a talented group of physician investigators," said Inari Medical CEO Bill Hoffman. "This marks another major milestone for Inari towards our goal of transforming the treatment of venous thromboembolism by developing solutions for removing large clot volume from big vessels without the use of thrombolytic drugs."

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Inari Medical, Inc. is a privately held venture backed medical device company dedicated to the development of innovative catheter-based technologies for the treatment of venous thromboembolism ("VTE"). Inari is focused on solutions that enable the safe removal of large clot volumes from big vessels without the use of thrombolytic drugs. Inari has developed two novel mechanical thrombectomy technology platforms. The FlowTriever System is 510(k) cleared by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever System is 510(k) cleared for thrombectomy in the peripheral vessels. Inari was founded in 2013 as a spin-out of Inceptus Medical, a medical device incubator. The company is backed by Gilde Healthcare (www.gildehealthcare.com), Versant Ventures(www.versantventures.com), U.S. Venture Partners (www.usvp.com), the founders and other private investors. For more information, please visit www.inarimedical.com.

