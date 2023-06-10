FlowVision appoints President and COO to drive growth of patented A.I. Value Chain Optimization SaaS Software Solutions

News provided by

FlowVision, LLC

10 Jun, 2023, 17:00 ET

DENVER, June 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowVision, an innovator in value chain inventory and productivity optimization, announces new President and COO (Chief Operating Officer) to drive growth of patented A.I. Value Chain Optimization SaaS Software Solutions.

FlowVision is pleased to announce Robert (Rob) Andris as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Rob's appointment comes as part of a significant growth investment to help their global business clients focus on developing agile and predictable supply chains.

"Rob's reputation as a thought leader and innovator, as well as his extensive expertise across the business value chain, are the perfect combination to help drive our focus on growing our A.I. software solutions to solve inventory and predictability challenges in modern supply chains," said Dave Pytel, FlowVision's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "Rob's experience makes him an invaluable asset for FlowVision and our customers. He will be instrumental in optimizing the value FlowVision's expertise and solutions bring to our customers."

With an extensive background in cross-functional leadership roles at Hewlett-Packard, Cisco, Logitech, and Celestica, Rob possesses invaluable expertise in leveraging innovative AI and business intelligence technologies.  He specializes in optimizing and growing businesses with an eye on customer acquisition and retention, spanning Go-To-Market, Procurement, Manufacturing, Logistics and Transportation, and post-purchase Services.

To scale the company's growth, Rob will lead operations and go-to-market development to optimize the value FlowVision's SaaS A.I. solutions and offerings deliver to their customers.

About FlowVision

FlowVision, an industry trailblazer in revolutionizing supply chains, was founded in 1998 to aid companies in adapting their supply chains to the ever-changing dynamics of globalization and mass customization.
 
FlowVision is now offering our patented A.I. Software as a Service (SaaS) solution to empower organizations to thrive in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

Learn more at FlowVision.com.

Media Contact:
David Pytel
[email protected]

SOURCE FlowVision, LLC

