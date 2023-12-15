Flowz and STARCObrand's LA Bowl Join Forces in Epic Partnership!

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing company, Flowz, is excited to announce its partnership with STARCObrands LA Bowl, bringing audiences an eagerly anticipated spectacle that will showcase an exciting showdown between college football powerhouses UCLA and Boise State.

Caroline Dalal, Co-Founder and CEO of Flowz says, "As we embark on this exciting journey with the Starcobrands LA Bowl, we look forward to supporting not only the game but also the communities it impacts. Together, we believe in winning both on the field and in the world of staffing, and we're eager to redefine success, one partnership at a time.

In coming together with the Starcobrands LA Bowl, Flowz is not only celebrating the spirit of college football but also contributing to the growth and development of the next generation of athletes. It's a partnership that aligns with the staffing company's values and embodies its commitment to excellence.

This star-studded event, hosted by the iconic former American football legend Robert James Gronkowski, fondly known as Gronk, is poised to deliver a truly unforgettable experience for football aficionados and families alike.

As part of a philanthropic initiative aimed at strengthening community engagement, Flowz is also donating 100 tickets to the Boys and Girls Club of LA.

Dalal, expressed the company's ethos, stating, 'We believe in the power of sports to bring people together and create lasting memories. Supporting local charities aligns with our values, and we are thrilled to provide this opportunity for 100 deserving individuals to enjoy the LA Bowl experience.'

STARCObrand's LA Bowl, propelled by the shared values of football passion, community connectivity, and charitable endeavors, in partnership with Flowz, is poised to redefine the college football landscape.

Secure your tickets now for a front-row seat to this monumental event that transcends the boundaries of a mere game—it's a celebration of sportsmanship, community spirit, and the festive holiday season.

About Flowz

Flowz, formerly known as Office Beacon, stands as a global leader in remote staffing solutions, catering to a diverse clientele across the globe. Flowz offers a range of staffing positions that encompass graphic designers, executive virtual assistants, order entry specialists, content writers, bookkeepers, and many other roles.

With a keen focus on delivering unparalleled services, Flowz seamlessly connects companies with top-tier talent, ensuring optimal efficiency and productivity. The company's commitment to excellence is underscored by its ability to navigate the complexities of the modern business environment, providing tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of each client

