Flowz Partners With Narika, A Los Angeles Women's Shelter, To Help Survivors Garner Employment

As a software and staffing solutions provider, Flowz will dedicate resources to survivors to help them re-enter the workforce by providing the following services for one year at no cost:

Resume building

Website Development

Business Coaching

Any Graphics and Design services

Virtual Assistant services to source potential employers/employment and post resumes on job portals. Flowz will assume the cost of posting.

Access to all our software platforms including Flowz Video Conferencing, Flowz Invoicing, and Flowz CRM

THE EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC ON WOMEN

According to a recent United Nations report, "The pandemic is deepening pre-existing inequalities, exposing vulnerabilities in social, political and economic systems which are in turn amplifying the impacts of the pandemic."

According to American Progress, the COVID-19 pandemic has sent women's workforce progress backward, and the most disenfranchised are women of color.

From February 2020 , more than 2.3 million women left the workforce.

, more than 2.3 million women left the workforce. According to the United Nations, by October 2020 , nearly 3 million more women were left without jobs

, nearly 3 million more women were left without jobs According to a National Women's Law Center analysis in January alone, another 275,000 women lost their jobs.

Roughly 12.1 million women lost their jobs since the outbreak of Covid-19.

The McKinsey Women in Work 2020 Report indicated that 1 in 4 American women consider downshifting their careers or leaving the workforce.

Bindu Oommen Fernandes, an Executive Director for Narika, a nonprofit organization that offers a myriad of services to survivors, confirms this.

"We have seen most of our clients who are also victims of domestic violence losing their jobs. These were jobs primarily in the healthcare industry, service industry," Mrs. Fernandes elucidates.

"We have seen women going back to abusive partners because they are financially dependent on them," she says.

Flowz's Co-founder, Caroline Dalal says, "This International Women's Day is crucial as statistics show us that women have been put back way behind in terms of employment and equality when it comes to income. What we want to do is help women especially the most disenfranchised in society who have sought refuge in shelters. We want to help women regain their economic strength, whether it's starting a new job or a business,"

About Flowz

Flowz is the first subscription-based platform to offer a combination of services and software to empower small business owners across the world. Flowz understands that growing a business is tough, especially on a tight budget. That's why Flowz came up with an all-purpose platform that gives entrepreneurs access to a slew of professional services and software. www.flowz.com

About Caroline Dalal

Caroline Dalal is a tech entrepreneur and the very first woman of color to enter a very male dominated world of software and services.

Inspired by the onslaught of technology, Dalal founded Flowz, an outsourcing platform that helps small business owners grow their businesses by giving them access to a slew of services and business software.

Just launched, Dalal configured "Flowz Meeting", a video conferencing platform. "Flowz Meeting comes with numerous security features and is unlike any other video meeting platform. It is designed seamlessly for entrepreneurs to work remotely."

After facing a ton of hurdles when it came to accessing software. Dalal decided to create a platform where entrepreneurs can access software without paying software licences. Small businesses can now save on monthly expenses incurred in software licensing agreements, and salaries.

As an entrepreneur and a leader, Dalal has become a beacon of hope for many disenfranchised women, especially those who have recently lost their jobs. In addition, Dalal strongly affirms the need for more women to energize their vision and come forward to excel in the field of technology.

