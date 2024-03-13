Flox's New Command Line Interface and FloxHub Provide Reproducibility For Environments Across Entire Development Lifecycle

Flox gives developers a package manager and virtual environment in one – built specifically for the software supply chain and based on world's largest repository of software packages

PASADENA, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SCALE 21x - Flox today is announcing the general availability of its new Command Line Interface (CLI) and FloxHub to help developers define their environments with precision, use them to collaborate efficiently with others, and align them with the software they ship. The CLI is open source and FloxHub is free for anyone to use: https://flox.dev

Software infrastructure today is a chaotic space filled with open source packages, tools, components, and libraries across multiple projects with varying dependencies. Containers are increasingly considered too rigid for modern software development because their strong isolation often results in incompatibility and inconvenience. It is very difficult to switch between environments and devices when building software with co-workers and the open source community, resulting in unnecessary time spent duplicating installation steps on multiple machines. Furthermore, tracking, coordinating and documenting software has become a deeply complex process for millions of developers and more crucial than ever due to software supply chain attacks.

Flox's environments are built specifically to manage a supply chain of software that developers can collaboratively use across any environment with the world's largest repository of packages, NixPkgs. Engineers can now manage environments across the full software development lifecycle (SDLC), from development to build and runtime.

"The new Flox CLI and FloxHub are the result of hundreds of deep conversations with everyday developers who provided insights about what they need to simplify their development environments and reduce wasted developer cycles," said Ron Efroni, co-founder and CEO at Flox. "Creating environments where developers can build reliable, reproducible and auditable software while benefiting from the amazing growth of the software commons is not a small undertaking and we take the responsibility seriously. We believe Flox will help organizations begin a transformation that will save their developers time and build trust in the software they deliver."

The Flox CLI helps developers manage their environments across desktops and servers, while FloxHub is a cloud service that makes it easy to share them with others using a simple command. Using them, software developers can create portable environments that provide consistency across machines and projects. These environments allow developers to encapsulate new dependencies and layer them on top of personalizations and customizations already existing on their machines, such as locally installed editors or existing CLI software or shell scripts. Because Flox encapsulates these dependencies, it makes issues caused by subtle version differences a thing of the past; environments move with developers' code or their teams, however they choose to use it.

Flox is a platform that lets developers and operators focus on building fast with reproducible environments that span the enterprise SDLC. Using a declarative framework based on Nix, a package management and configuration tool, Flox allows developers to create environments that contain everything they need to build software. These environments come with a software bill of materials (SBOM) that makes it easy to audit, address vulnerabilities, and recreate the exact conditions for hard-to-reproduce bugs. Flox is backed by investments from DESCOvery (the D. E. Shaw group's venture studio), NEA, Hetz Ventures, Addition Ventures, Thomas Dohmke (GitHub CEO), Guy Podjarny (Snyk founder), and James Turnbull (former VP Docker, CTO Sotheby's). For more information, please visit: https://flox.dev

