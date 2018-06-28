Floyd County Stays with Hart InterCivic for Voting System Refresh

FLOYDADA, Texas, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When Floyd County Commissioners first saw a hands-on demonstration of the Verity® Voting system, the most up-to-date technology available in the U.S., they called it the right choice at the right time and quickly approved an immediate upgrade with a 5-0 vote.

Floyd County, Texas Commissioners voted 5-0 to purchase the most modern secure voting system available – Verity Voting – from trusted solution provider, Hart InterCivic.

County Judge Marty Lucke said there was no need to prolong the June 11 action. "Choosing Verity was an easy decision. We have worked with Hart for 15 years, and we trust the reliability of their equipment. When I saw Verity demonstrated at a statewide conference, I knew it was a good upgrade. I made some calls to counties already using it and they really liked it, too."

"Customer support from Hart has been great. Their presentation made an impression. We saw an elderly voter step right up and use the new touchscreen with no problem," he added. "Verity will be easy to learn and easy to use – for voters and workers."

"Judge Lucke and Floyd County officials have good instincts, and we appreciate their confidence in Hart and in Verity. They are investing in secure and efficient voting for many years to come," said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic, an Austin-based company with more than 100 years of experience providing election solutions.

County Clerk Ginger Morgan also has confidence in the easy-to-use equipment, which Hart's team will deliver this month. "Hart's people have helped every step along the way. We get to know them individually, and that means a lot to me. I am looking forward to working with a ballot production specialist who knows me and knows Floyd County."

Manufactured in Texas, Verity is a federally and state certified system designed from the ground up to be flexible, easy to use and trustworthy with all new hardware and software. Floyd County chose to rely on Hart's ballot production services to streamline work at the local level. Some jurisdictions bring these functions in-house; Verity's flexibility allows either option.

"We are looking forward to hands-on testing and training from Hart," Judge Lucke said. "We are extremely satisfied with their customer service and reliability. It's their biggest selling point."

Floyd County joins a growing number of Texas jurisdictions moving to Verity. Since the Texas Secretary of State certified the latest release of the system in late 2016, Hart has shipped more than 7,700 Verity devices across the State. Federally certified in 2015, the secure and efficient system is also in use in numerous counties throughout the U.S.

Braithwaite expects more Texas and national announcements before the November general elections.

Learn more about Verity in Texas: http://www.hartintercivic.com/texas/.

About Hart InterCivic, Inc.

Austin-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side-by-side with election professionals for more than 100 years, Hart's mission fuels its passionate customer focus and a continuous drive for technological innovation. The company's new Verity Voting system makes voting more straightforward, equitable and accessible—and makes managing elections more transparent, more efficient and easier. Only Hart offers a completely new, secure voting system with electronic, paper and hybrid options.

