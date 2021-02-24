Floyd Mayweather and LIMITLESS CEO, Jas Mathur Celebrate their Birthdays together with an unrivaled event in Miami

The party was a massive undertaking with first-class treatment and amenities at every turn. The synergy of The Money Team and Limitless was palpable. Floyd and Jas were electric in their bespoke gold and black coordinated attire. Guests enjoyed themed cocktails with a full premium bar, gourmet hors d'oeuvres and desserts, performances by roller skaters and aerialists topped with a performance from one of Mayweather and Jas' favorite R&B Artists, Jacquees.

The birthday celebration continued with a private dinner for the team on Friday, an outdoor mansion party on Star Island on Saturday and the birthday weekend concluded with a private yacht party on Monday.

Attendees across the events included the family and close friends of both Floyd & Jas from political figures to music's top emcees such as Rick Ross, Tank, Ty Law, Terrance J, Angela Simmons, Jason Lee, Laura Govan, Montana Tucker, DJ Irie, Larsa Pippen, WWE's Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and many more.

The unique week of events was powered by; Limitless, TMT, Wright Productions, CSE, Tony "The Closer" Robinson, and more.

About Jas Mathur

Founder and CEO of Emblaze ONE Inc., Limitless Performance Inc. (LimitlessX), OneShot Keto , and Divatrim . Emblaze ONE Inc. is an award-winning global interactive and web development agency. Emblaze ONE Inc. is the powerhouse behind world-renowned brands. LimitlessX is a creative and empowering lifestyle agency that specializes in the full spectrum of digital advertising and marketing.

