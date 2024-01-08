Floyd Mayweather Expands Portfolio Company and Offers Exclusive Access To Fans Through Republic Investment Campaign

News provided by

Mayweather Fitness Holdings

08 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

Revolutionizing how fitness companies fund, grow, and market themselves by bringing in public investors

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayweather Fitness Holdings, a dynamic portfolio company co-founded by Floyd Mayweather, announced today its plans to expand with new business lines and  empower investors to build their portfolios alongside the most successful athlete of all time. Through an exclusive investment opportunity now available via Republic, a global financial firm operating an enterprise-focused digital merchant bank and a network of retail-focused investment platforms, Mayweather has worked with Republic to open up a limited-time opportunity for fans to become owners of his brand, creating a totally differentiated, value-driven ownership base.

When you invest in Mayweather Fitness Holdings, you own a stake in all of their fitness projects and become part of a movement that is reshaping the fitness landscape. This includes the planned Mayweather-branded nutritional supplements, XR/mobile gaming, various fitness products - including boxing gloves - as well as their #1 rated gym franchise, which already has over 100 locations.  Those interested in being part of the future of the fitness landscape can begin investing alongside Mayweather on December 6th with a minimum amount of $250. Investors also have the chance to secure an all-expenses-paid private dinner in Las Vegas alongside Mayweather himself, as well as two VIP suite tickets to his next fight with a campaign investment of $100,000.

Known globally as one of the world's most successful athletes, Floyd Mayweather is renowned for his business and marketing acumen throughout his career, which led him to become one of the wealthiest athletes ever —all this accomplished without ever licensing his name or compromising the integrity of the Mayweather brand. Mayweather's protection of the brand has paved the way for this post-boxing platform that not only increased the value of his portfolio, but also allowed him to connect with fans and consumers on a deeper level, enabling them to become investors alongside him.

Through Mayweather Fitness Holdings, which has already secured over $10M in accredited investor funds, Mayweather and his team have strategically developed highly scalable, asset-lite ventures across diverse categories under his brand. Their primary focus is to target the interests of Mayweather's loyal supporters through fostering community empowerment and further solidifying the brand's legacy.

"I am thrilled to extend this investment opportunity to my dedicated supporters. Their passion has fueled my drive in the fitness industry," says Floyd Mayweather, Co-Founder of the company. "I am so excited to see what our investors achieve with this opportunity. And the best part is that these ventures are of course about financial success - but they're also about making a positive impact on communities across the world, together with me."

Mayweather Fitness already has over 100 brick-and-mortar franchise locations, leveraging Mayweather's billion-dollar boxing brand for fitness endeavors, and already achieving lifetime corporate revenue exceeding $35M. With a commitment to community empowerment and fan engagement, Mayweather Fitness Holdings is not just offering an investment opportunity; it's inviting fans to be active participants in the journey of shaping the future of fitness. Anyone can become a part of this historic movement and join Floyd in revolutionizing the fitness industry.

For information on investing with Mayweather Fitness Holdings, visit:
https://republic.com/mayweather

About Mayweather Fitness Holdings
Mayweather Fitness Holdings, co-founded by Floyd Mayweather, is a dynamic portfolio company that focuses on rapidly scalable, asset-lite businesses in various fitness-related categories. The brand aims to make a positive impact on fitness communities nationwide, embodying Mayweather's legacy and passion. Its  mission is to enhance communities, empower entrepreneurs, and provide investors with an opportunity to actively shape - and win big in - the future of health and fitness.

About Republic 
Headquartered in New York City,  Republic is a global financial firm operating an enterprise-focused digital merchant bank and a network of retail-focused investment platforms. Backed by Morgan Stanley, Valor Equity Partners, Galaxy Interactive, Hashed, AngelList and other leading institutions, Republic boasts a portfolio of over 1500 companies and a community of nearly  3M  members from over 100 countries. More than  $2 billion has been deployed through investment platforms, funds, and firms within the Republic family of companies. Republic has established operations in the US, the UK, EU, the UAE, South Korea, and Singapore.

Press Inquiries:
Erika Siemasko
JMG Public Relations
212-206-1625
[email protected]

SOURCE Mayweather Fitness Holdings

