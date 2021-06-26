Floyd Mayweather's International Marketing Manager and ONE Entertainment Chief Exec Brent Johnson Outlines What's Next

MADISON, Wis., June 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNM USA echoes the next ventures that Brent Johnson, CEO of ONE Entertainment and Floyd Mayweather's International Marketing Manager, has planned for the remainder of 2021 including a live virtual event platform, anti-pirating technology for virtual events, entrance of Floyd's TMT into NASCAR, and much more.

"I have been blessed to work with Floyd for years. I started by making Floyd money out of the ring but when we started exhibitions in 2018 it was magic," said Brent Johnson, CEO of ONE Entertainment. "Outside of exhibitions there is a full slate of new international activations including our venture into NASCAR with Spire Motorsports ."

ONE Entertainment Group is a Los Angeles based multinational entertainment firm specializing in live event activations, global entertainment distribution, and coordinating multinational transactions.

"The pandemic forced us to rethink how we delivered live events and entertainment to a digital audience. We're developing a virtual platform called True Live that provides AR (augmented reality) for music and other forms of entertainment to be done virtually, with infinite scalability that we're pairing with another proprietary technology called Infinity Protect which provides 360 degree protection from pirated streams and other cyber assaults," explained Johnson.

In an interview with OSDBsports , Johnson relays that the development of these types of technologies and social adaptations as a sort of silver-lining to the pandemic and that platforms such as True Live will usher in a new era of digital live event consumption.

At the same time, Johnson realizes that many people are eager to get back to music festivals, which is why ONE Entertainment has been developing their own music festivals, such as Caliente Music Festival and Bliss Music Festival.

"During the pandemic, we purchased Society Hill Spirits and are ready for marketing activations at our own music festivals and other live events internationally," said Johnson.

Brent Johnson and ONE Entertainment have other projects lined up for 2021 including a new sci-fi TV series produced by ONE with the Jim Henson Company and Kevin Grevioux (creator of "Underworld" film franchise). It has the epic scale of Game of Thrones with Law and Order in a Terrestrial Sci-Fi Environment. It is literally a game changing piece of television that will amaze audiences.

