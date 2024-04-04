Floyd's 99 Barbershop Announces Howard Picker as Vice President of Franchise Development

Haircare Franchise Hires Franchising Veteran to Guide Brand to Robust Expansion

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Floyd's 99 Barbershop (Floyd's), the full-service haircare franchise known for its expert services in an amplified environment, is proud to announce the hiring of Howard Picker to the position of Vice President of Franchise Development. Picker carries 30+ years of experience in the franchising space, and has previously worked in a similar capacity with various franchisors, including Huntington Learning Center, Mathnasium, and FranLift, to name a few.

"We're thrilled to welcome Howard to Floyd's as we strive to achieve continued growth of the brand," said Paul O'Brien, Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Floyd's. "With Howard's extensive background in franchising, we're confident he will play a vital role in driving our franchise development initiatives forward and strengthening our position as a leader in the haircare industry."

In addition to spearheading Floyd's franchise growth, Picker will serve as the main point of contact for franchise owners, from the moment a prospective franchisee inquires about the brand, to the day their shop opens its doors. This year, Floyd's is poised to open 12 new stores across the country, after opening 10 shops in 2023. Joining Floyd's brings Picker's career full circle, as he was a multi-unit franchise owner of a haircare brand in the early 2000s.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this team at Floyd's, a brand that brings a refreshing and vibrant atmosphere into the haircare space," Picker said. "I appreciate that the haircare industry itself is recession-resistant as a service the average consumer will always need, and Floyd's is no exception. The brand was built with a great recipe, from phenomenal branding to a welcoming culture, and of course, a great foundation for growth. I look forward to leveraging our collective strengths to unlock new opportunities and propel the brand to even greater heights."

Picker was particularly drawn to Floyd's commitment to charitable initiatives, such as their annual fundraising efforts for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). In fact, Floyd's has donated nearly $2 million over the last ten years to the organization. With personal ties to the cause and family members affected by diabetes, Picker resonated with Floyd's dedication to supporting diabetic research.

After opening the first shop just outside of Denver, Colorado in 2001, Floyd's has since expanded to nearly 140 shops across 15 states. Building off the belief that experience matters, and that expertise and convenience are vital, Floyd's prides itself on offering services that cater to all clientele in an environment that's welcoming to everyone. Floyd's offers a full range of services including haircuts, shaving, color, waxing, deep conditioning treatments and styling as well as its own retail line of grooming products.

To learn more Floyd's 99 Barbershop, please visit: floydsbarbershop.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit: franchise.floydsbarbershop.com.

ABOUT FLOYD'S 99 BARBERSHOP

Floyd's 99 Barbershop is a family-owned company, established in 1999 by brothers Paul, Rob, and Bill O'Brien on the principle that success is driven by providing superior client service and that satisfied employees result in satisfied clients. From the diverse styles and personalities of the stylists and barbers, to the signature rock-and-roll poster wall plastered with a time machine of music memorabilia, Floyd's 99 is creating a welcoming, all-inclusive environment while offering custom haircuts, colors, waxing, and shaves to everyone, including men, women, and children. Floyd's 99 Barbershop operates nearly 140 locations in 15 states. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.floydsbarbershop.com.

