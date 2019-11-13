Floyd's 99 Barbershop Celebrates 20 Years, Plans for Future Growth

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Floyd's 99 Barbershop (Floyd's 99), known for its authentic experience that offers affordable style with personalized, expert service for both men and women, is celebrating the 20 year mark and with 122 locations across 13 states it has no plans for slowing down.

Founded in Denver in 1999, brothers Bill, Paul, and Rob O'Brien developed Floyd's 99 Barbershop with the idea that a good haircut shouldn't come at a high cost. Their goal was to open a neighborhood shop where anybody, anytime can feel confident they'll get great service and an even better haircut. And, they made it an environment where they actually want to be – a be-yourself vibe with good music to listen to and great people to talk to.

"When we first came up with the idea of Floyd's 99 Barbershop, we were simply creating something based on our own needs," said Paul O'Brien, co-founder and President of Floyd's 99 Barbershop. "We wanted a place where we knew we could get an expert haircut from talented barbers or stylists in a place where we could be ourselves. So, we created Floyd's 99 with a client-first approach to business and a casual, upbeat atmosphere where anyone can feel confident they'll look and feel awesome."

The Floyd's 99 client-first approach to business has helped the brand grow its national footprint and as it celebrates its 20th year in business, the brand plans to ramp up national franchise expansion across the United States expanding to 300 locations in the next five years.

"Floyd's 99 has established itself as a leader in both the franchising and hair grooming industries with a customer-first service model that's helped us grow," said O'Brien. "Now, we're setting our sights on explosive growth with strong partners who represent our culture, have a strong business acumen and who want to continue to disrupt the industry with us."

At the helm of its planned expansion, multi-unit franchise partners who are interested in growing with the proven business model. An integral part of the brand's forward-looking franchise expansion is its multi-unit partners who own or operate a service, retail or restaurant franchise, or candidates from the corporate world who are a minimum Director or VP-level employee.

"Franchising allows us to provide the service we want everywhere we go. Multi-unit franchisees who are looking to diversify their portfolios with this proven business model will fit right in at Floyd's 99," added O'Brien.

To learn more about Floyd's 99 Barbershop franchise opportunities, visit floydsbarbershop.com/FRANCHISE or contact franchise@floydsbarbershop.com.

About Floyd's 99 Barbershop:

Established in 1999 by brothers Paul, Rob and Bill O'Brien, the hair grooming franchise was founded on the principle that a good haircut should not come at a high cost. Floyd's 99 stylists & barbers offer a wide range of services for men & women, from classic techniques to latest trends -- including color services, deep conditioning treatments, facial waxing, blow outs, beard trims, precision detailing and straight-razor shaves. Each salon is designed to have a fun, engaging neighborhood hangout vibe with great music, high energy, lively convos and smiling stylists & barbers who know customers by name. Headquartered in Denver, Floyd's 99 has more than 115 shops in 13 states and seeks multi-unit franchise partners to enhance continued national expansion.

