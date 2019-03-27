Floyd's 99 Barbershop Plans to Restyle Western U.S. with 50 New Locations

DENVER, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Floyd's 99 Barbershop has thrived over the past two decades as it carved out its niche in the $64 billion hair industry and serviced more than 1 million clients along the way. Rooted in a lively culture that embraces individuality and a Client-first approach, the brand is one of the first to market a barber-style concept catering to both men and women. Floyd's 99 is known for its edgy style, fun environment and authentic vibe that's complemented by poster-plastered walls of music icons and diverse stylists & barbers who embody the culture of the brand.

A large contributor to the two decades of successful growth for Floyd's 99 has come from the continued expansion in the Western United States. Already this year, the company opened two Western U.S. shops – one in Denver and the other in Houston. In the next nine months, the corporate team and Floyd's 99 franchisees expect to open another eight barbershops in the following markets: Phoenix, Arizona; Boulder and Johnstown, Colorado; Allen, Alliance, Austin/Cedar Park, Dallas, Euless, and Murphy, Texas. Floyd's 99 currently has 74 shops operating in the Western region.

The hair grooming franchise projects the addition of up to 50 new stores in the region within the next three years and has identified Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Utah as strong new development markets to target for the 117-unit brand.

"We will continue developing our existing footprint with corporate shops and current multi-unit franchisees throughout the Western States, but see huge growth opportunity in adding new, experienced franchise partners that can help us expand into new markets. With a killer brand, successful business model, and scale-able concept, we are the perfect fit for someone looking to expand their portfolio," said Floyd's 99 Director of Franchise Sales Scott Nichols.

This Western expansion is an integral piece of the brand's national franchise efforts. The Denver-based franchisor is seeking partnerships with nine multi-unit franchisees this year. Floyd's 99 seeks multi-unit franchise partners looking to diversify or break into a different space and is primarily considering those who have owned or operated a service, retail or restaurant franchise. Among those who do not have franchise experience, the company seeks candidates from the corporate world who are at minimum a Director or VP-level employee with multiple direct reports and were preferably in a marketing or sales function.

Those interested in learning more about Floyd's 99 Barbershop franchise opportunities should visit floydsbarbershop.com/FRANCHISE or contact Scott Nichols at scott.n@floydsbarbershop.com.

About Floyd's 99 Barbershop:

Floyd's 99 Barbershop (Floyd's 99) is an alternative twist on an old school classic. Established in 1999 by brothers Paul, Rob and Bill O'Brien, the hair grooming franchise was founded on the principle that a good haircut should not come at a high cost. Floyd's 99 stylists & barbers offer a wide range of services for men & women, from classic techniques to latest trends -- including color services, deep conditioning treatments, facial waxing, blow outs, beard trims, precision detailing and straight-razor shaves. Each salon is designed to have a fun, engaging neighborhood hangout vibe with great music, high energy, lively convos and smiling stylists & barbers who know customers by name. Headquartered in Denver, Floyd's 99 has more than 115 shops in 13 U.S. states and seeks multi-unit franchise partners to enhance continued national expansion. For store images and executive headshots, download via DropBox.

