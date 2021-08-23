Floyd's 99 Barbershop Prepares for Franchise Expansion

DENVER, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Floyd's 99 Barbershop is preparing for a major expansion. The modern barbershop, with its signature rock and roll poster wall plastered with a time machine of music memorabilia, known for its expert haircut with an amplified client experience and its focus on people-first culture, has hired Scorpion Marketing to spearhead its lead generation and new franchise website as they prepare for rapid growth. This partnership, combined with a proven 20-year success model will result in strong interest.

Floyd's 99 Barbershop

"We are honored to have been selected by Floyd's, such an iconic brand in their industry, to help them reach their next chapter by expanding franchise opportunities throughout the U.S.," said Jordan Wilson, Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales at Scorpion.

In 1999, brothers Rob, Paul and Bill O'Brien founded Floyd's on the principles that clients should not have to sacrifice quality for convenience and satisfied employees result in satisfied clients. Currently with 126 shops nationwide, 48 franchise-owned, their goal is to more than double their presence with new franchisees. By 2025, Floyd's is aiming to have a total of over 300 shops nationwide.

"Coming off the busiest year for new franchise shop growth, I am excited to see the Floyd's franchise footprint continue to flourish," said Joe Zemla, Senior Director of Franchising for Floyd's. "Working with Scorpion will allow us to focus on partnering with quality franchisees who compliment Floyd's already energetic and inclusive culture, and setting the foundations for success of the new, or current, franchises."

Floyd's will keep their sales in-house and Scorpion Marketing will assist in sourcing the right candidates while being strategic about who they target as potential franchise owners. The team will work to best set up franchisees for success with thorough vetting prior to onboarding a franchise, or group of franchises, and supporting the franchisees once open. While industry experience is not necessary, they are looking for partners who have a successful history of multi-unit operations in a complementary service industry with people-first cultures. Like the O'Brien brothers, many current franchise owners came from the food and beverage industry and are thriving with Floyd's.

Courtney Lindley, a Dallas-based franchisee, currently owns 20 Floyd's Barbershop locations. He has also recently signed a 22-shop development agreement to bring his total number of franchises to 42. Lindley, with a collection of fast casual restaurants, has seen the volatility of the industry magnified in 2020.

"Strictly economically, this year has caused us all to reexamine our business and look at the stability of the industries we're in. There used to be the quest for the recession-proof business - the golden egg. While I don't see any business as recession-proof, I do believe that barbershops are recession-resistant," said Lindley. "We've worked with Floyd's for years now and really appreciate the recognition they bring to each market as well as their branding and the ease of the partnership."

With the truest vote of confidence in operations possible, Floyd's newest franchisee was formerly inside the Floyd's organization for 17 years, most recently a Vice President of Operations. "I have been on the other side of things, and I saw how successful and happy our franchise partners were, so I felt confident opening my own shop and am proud to continue to represent Floyd's," said Pete Vercellin. "I don't think that there is a better testament to how great of an investment it is."

In March, Floyd's announced the appointment of industry veteran Phil Horvath as its new President. Horvath brings over 25 years of experience in the consumer, beauty and salon industry. Prior to joining Floyd's, Horvath spent 17 years at Ulta Beauty, where he served in various executive leadership roles in both salon and retail operations. During his tenure, he helped Ulta round out their salon services and grow their stores from 70 to over 900. Under his leadership, Floyd's has focused its efforts on building a strong support foundation, enhancing the marketing and merchandise strategy and upgrading their technology platform as it looks to grow through franchise expansion.

Even after the trials and tribulations of 2020, Floyd's saw a 20% new franchise shop growth in the past year, their highest to date. Multiple new development agreements with current franchise partners have already been signed this year. Floyd's is excited to expand to markets in states they already serve, such as Texas and Florida, and also introduce new states throughout the U.S. and beyond. What began as a family-owned shop by three brothers in Colorado has exploded into an industry-leading nationwide franchise that shows no sign of slowing down.

ABOUT FLOYD'S 99 BARBERSHOP

Floyd's 99 Barbershop is a family-owned company, established in 1999 by brothers Paul, Rob, and Bill O'Brien on the principle that success is driven by providing superior client service and that satisfied employees result in satisfied clients. Floyd's is a place where experience matters, convenience is easy and expertise is a given. From the diverse styles and personalities of the stylists and barbers to the signature rock and roll poster wall plastered with a time machine of music memorabilia, Floyd's is a welcoming, all-inclusive environment where each person who walks into the shops feels valued, confident and comfortable to express their individual style. Floyd's 99 Barbershop operates over 125 locations in 14 states, including AZ, CA, CO, FL, IL, KY, MA, MD, MI, MN, NV, PA, TX and VA. The Floyd's grooming line includes simplifying 3-in-1 Revive Hair and Body Wash, 2-in-1 Refresh Leave-In Conditioner for Hair and Body, shampoo, conditioner, molding paste, styling cream, grip cream, texture powder, slick pomade, and stronghold pomade. Each of the grooming line products is DEA-, sulfate- and paraben-free.

Press Contact:

Taylor Shields,

Director, Prim + Co,

[email protected]

Related Images

recent-floyds-99-barbershop.png

Recent Floyd's 99 Barbershop franchise openings in Dallas, Orlando, Las Vegas and Denver markets

SOURCE Floyd's 99 Barbershop