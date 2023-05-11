Floyd's 99 Barbershop Starts 2023 with Strong First Quarter with 5 Shop Openings

Haircare Franchise Prioritizes Continuous Training to Start Q2

DENVER, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Floyd's 99 Barbershop (Floyd's), the full-service haircare franchise known for its expert services in an amplified environment, opened the new year with a strong first quarter with 5 newly opened locations in 3 states. The brand is also projected to open an additional 9 locations by the end of 2023.

Floyd's 99 Barbershop prioritizes continuous training with National Technical Education classes. https://franchise.floydsbarbershop.com/

"We're thrilled to see the growth we've achieved already to start the year, and we're looking forward to continuing that momentum as we move through Q2 and beyond with so many exciting plans in the pipeline for 2023," said Joe Zemla, Floyd's Senior Director of Franchising. "As we see this significant growth, it's essential we also strategically strengthen our franchise support, by providing our market trainers with the proper resources so they can better teach the latest technical skills and styling to barbers and stylists system-wide."

Following a successful first quarter, Floyd's kicked off Q2 with its National Technical Education classes; refreshing training tactics used by stylists brand-wide. Designated Floyd's trainers gathered at the brand's headquarters in Greenwood Village, Colorado in early April to attend classes in which Technical Director Patrick Butler taught the latest skills and techniques in order to achieve trendy looks.

"By investing in our continuous training and support, we're ensuring our teams are maintaining that same high-level of execution Floyd's has become known for," said Paul O'Brien, co-founder and co-owner of Floyd's. "Not only are these classes instilling consistency across the brand, but by bringing all our trainers together for these classes, they're also reinspiring one another, coming with their own ideas and unique skills, and it brings a sense of comradery amongst all our trainers."

Floyd's offers a full range of services including haircuts, shaving, color, waxing, deep conditioning treatments and styling as well as its own retail line of grooming products. Each shop has its own vibe showcased by their exclusive hand-curated poster wall highlighting musical greats throughout the decades with special emphasis on local artists. Floyd's 99 Barbershop is actively seeking qualified, multi-unit franchisees with a passion for an exciting new endeavor in the $64-billion haircare industry looking to expand their portfolio.

To learn more Floyd's 99 Barbershop, please visit: floydsbarbershop.com.

ABOUT FLOYD'S 99 BARBERSHOP

Floyd's 99 Barbershop is a family-owned company, established in 1999 by brothers Paul, Rob, and Bill O'Brien on the principle that success is driven by providing superior client service and that satisfied employees result in satisfied clients. From the diverse styles and personalities of the stylists and barbers, to the signature rock-and-roll poster wall plastered with a time machine of music memorabilia, Floyd's 99 is creating a welcoming, all-inclusive environment while offering custom haircuts, colors, waxing, and shaves to everyone, including men, women, and children. Floyd's 99 Barbershop operates more than 130 locations in 14 states. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.floydsbarbershop.com.

