Floyd's 99 Barbershop Strengthens Southeastern Roots with Multi-Unit Franchise Deal

TAMPA, Fla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Floyd's 99 Barbershop (Floyd's 99) is strengthening its roots in the Southeastern United States.

Known for its edgy style, fun environment and authentic vibe, Floyd's 99 is one of the first to market a barber-style concept catering to both men and women. With a solid presence in Central Florida, the brand is expanding its footprint to the Tampa area, signing a five-unit franchise agreement with local business partners Eric Peerless and Judah Rubin. The South Tampa residents will be developing the new shops over the next 48 months in Hillsborough County and are targeting South Tampa for their first locations.

A long-time customer of the Denver Floyd's 99 shops, Peerless knows the Tampa market is ripe for Floyd's 99. He says, "When it comes to local hair salon & barbershop options, there's really no middle ground – you either have high-end salons or low-cost options with a high-risk of a bad haircut. Floyd's 99 is the brand that's missing. No matter which Floyd's 99 location you visit, you know you're going to enjoy your experience and get a great haircut, every time."

Floyd's 99 has thrived over the past two decades while carving out its niche in the $64 billion hair industry and serving more than 1 million clients along the way.

All told, the franchise expects to add more than 40 new shops in the next five years across the Southeast region, including the Tampa development and continued expansion in Central Florida, where the brand already has six locations. The company also identified Collier and Miami-Dade counties in Florida, as well as select markets in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington, D.C., as key growth markets for the 118-unit brand.

This Southeastern expansion is an integral piece of the brand's national franchise efforts. Floyd's 99 is seeking partnerships with eight multi-unit franchisees this year who are looking to diversify or break into a different space. The Denver-based franchisor is primarily considering those who have owned or operated a service, retail or restaurant franchise, and is also open to candidates from the corporate world who are a minimum Director or VP-level employee with multiple direct reports and preferably in a marketing or sales role.

To learn more about Floyd's 99 Barbershop franchise opportunities, visit floydsbarbershop.com/FRANCHISE or contact Scott Nichols at scott.n@floydsbarbershop.com.

About Floyd's 99 Barbershop:

Floyd's 99 Barbershop (Floyd's 99) offers an alternative twist on an old school classic. Established in 1999 by brothers Paul, Rob and Bill O'Brien, the hair grooming franchise was founded on the principle that a good haircut should not come at a high cost. Floyd's 99 stylists & barbers offer a wide range of services for men & women, from classic techniques to latest trends -- including color services, deep conditioning treatments, facial waxing, blow outs, beard trims, precision detailing and straight-razor shaves. Each salon is designed to have a fun, engaging neighborhood hangout vibe with great music, high energy, lively convos and smiling stylists & barbers who know customers by name. Headquartered in Denver, Floyd's 99 has more than 115 shops in 13 U.S. states and seeks multi-unit franchise partners to enhance continued national expansion. For store images and executive headshots, download via DropBox.

