Floyd’s Spiked: Set to Debut Spiked & Chillin CBD Cherries

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Floyd's Spiked Beverages will debut "Spiked" and "Chillin" CBD cherries at the NBWA Show in Las Vegas Sunday, Sep. 22 – Wednesday, Sep. 25. Floyd's Spiked Cherries are infused with alcohol from cold brew fermented sugar, while Floyd's Chillin Cherries offer 125mg of plant based (CBD) cannabinoids with 0.0% THC. These Colossal Cherries are grown and handpicked in the USA, making the perfect addition to any drink or dessert.

At the 2018 NBWA show, Floyd's introduced their Spiked Teas & Lemonade which have evolved the spiked beverage category by offering 100% gluten free drinks with less sugar and fewer calories than the leading brands. In a world of never-ending Seltzers, Floyd's is the perfect Hybrid blending the "better-for-you" attributes of seltzer with all the flavor of real brewed tea and lemonade.

"Floyd's is about connecting and listening to consumers. The message is clear, consumers want better-for-you drinks that taste great," said Floyd's Spiked Beverages president Greg Howard. "This past year has been about 'Liquid to Lips,' once people try it, they love it and become our best ambassadors helping us to Kick it with Floyd's."

Floyd's is available in 16oz and 24oz single serve Cans, plus the 12oz 15-can value pack.

FLOYD'S MARKET LIST

Connecticut

Washington, D.C.

Florida

Indiana

Massachusetts

Maryland

Maine

Nebraska

New Jersey

New Hampshire

New York

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Texas

Vermont

