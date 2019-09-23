Floyd's Spiked: Set to Debut Spiked & Chillin CBD Cherries
Floyd's Spiked Beverages will debut Spiked and Chillin CBD Cherries at NBWA show.
Sep 23, 2019, 08:02 ET
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Floyd's Spiked Beverages will debut "Spiked" and "Chillin" CBD cherries at the NBWA Show in Las Vegas Sunday, Sep. 22 – Wednesday, Sep. 25. Floyd's Spiked Cherries are infused with alcohol from cold brew fermented sugar, while Floyd's Chillin Cherries offer 125mg of plant based (CBD) cannabinoids with 0.0% THC. These Colossal Cherries are grown and handpicked in the USA, making the perfect addition to any drink or dessert.
At the 2018 NBWA show, Floyd's introduced their Spiked Teas & Lemonade which have evolved the spiked beverage category by offering 100% gluten free drinks with less sugar and fewer calories than the leading brands. In a world of never-ending Seltzers, Floyd's is the perfect Hybrid blending the "better-for-you" attributes of seltzer with all the flavor of real brewed tea and lemonade.
"Floyd's is about connecting and listening to consumers. The message is clear, consumers want better-for-you drinks that taste great," said Floyd's Spiked Beverages president Greg Howard. "This past year has been about 'Liquid to Lips,' once people try it, they love it and become our best ambassadors helping us to Kick it with Floyd's."
Floyd's is available in 16oz and 24oz single serve Cans, plus the 12oz 15-can value pack.
FLOYD'S MARKET LIST
Connecticut
Washington, D.C.
Florida
Indiana
Massachusetts
Maryland
Maine
Nebraska
New Jersey
New Hampshire
New York
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Texas
Vermont
Media Contact:
Greg Howard
223449@email4pr.com
908-397-6067
SOURCE Floyd's Spiked Beverages
