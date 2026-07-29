F.L.Putnam Announces Strategic Minority Investment from Bixby Wealth Solutions

Investment provides FLP with additional capital to support advisor growth, enhance the client experience, and accelerate the firm's national expansion

LYNNFIELD, Mass., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company ("FLP") today announced that Bixby Wealth Solutions ("Bixby"), an arm of Moontower Group, has made a minority investment in the firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

FLP manages more than $11 billion in assets for clients as of July 1, 2026, and has more than 165 employees located across 14 offices in the U.S. The firm will continue to operate independently and under the same leadership team led by CEO Tom Manning, and FLP employees will continue to hold a significant minority equity stake in the firm.

"This strategic investment positions FLP for our next phase of growth," said Tom Manning, CEO of FLP. "Partnering with Bixby provides us additional flexibility to invest in our people, technology, and capabilities while pursuing selective opportunities to expand into new markets and welcome like-minded advisors to the firm. Most importantly, it enables us to continue delivering the thoughtful, personalized advice our clients have trusted for more than 40 years." Manning added, "I would like to thank the Emigrant Partners team for their support and assistance over the past four years. We are grateful for the partnership and proud of what we achieved together."

Bixby, an arm of Moontower Group, is a specialist platform that forges strategic minority partnerships with independent wealth management firms and is backed by Carlyle's (NASDAQ: CG) Global Credit Business. For its partner companies, the Bixby platform offers scalable capital to facilitate firm growth and promote a culture of internal equity ownership across generations.

"We believe Tom and the FLP leadership team have built an exceptional firm with a strong culture, a highly respected brand, and an unwavering commitment to their clients," commented Russell Valdez, Managing Partner and Founder of Moontower Group. "We are excited to support the next chapter of FLP's growth by helping the firm continue to attract outstanding talent, pursue strategic opportunities, and invest in the capabilities that will position FLP for long-term success."

Ardea Partners LP served as exclusive financial advisor to FLP.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company (FLP) is an independent registered investment adviser that serves a broad and diverse group of clients including individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, and other wealth managers. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of investment, financial planning, trust, and family office solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. Headquartered in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, FLP has been serving clients nationally for more than 40 years. For more information, please visit www.flputnam.com or follow FLP on LinkedIn.

About Bixby Wealth Solutions

Bixby Wealth Solutions, an arm of Moontower Group with the backing of Carlyle's Global Credit business, is a specialist in forging strategic minority partnerships with independent wealth management firms and similar professional services businesses with a long-term horizon. The Bixby platform offers its partner companies scalable capital to fuel firm growth and facilitates and fosters a culture of internal equity ownership across generations.

About Moontower Group

Moontower is a private investment studio based in Austin, Texas. Our mission is to build enduring companies, lasting partnerships and thriving business ecosystems. We look to partner with exceptional people and companies and seek to power their generational vision with capital, talent and innovation. Moontower focuses on building businesses linked to financial services and real assets. Further information is available at www.moontower.com.

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SOURCE F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company