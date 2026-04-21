F.L.Putnam Expands National Footprint with Acquisition of Michigan-Based Arcadia Investment Management

Transaction establishes the firm's first Midwest location in Kalamazoo, Mich., and adds senior talent with decades of investment experience

Firm crosses $10 billion in assets under management1

LYNNFIELD, Mass., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company (FLP) today announced the acquisition of Arcadia Investment Management Corporation (Arcadia), an independent registered investment adviser based in Kalamazoo, Mich., with more than $670 million in assets under management.2 This is FLP's first Midwest acquisition and office location.

"Our partnership with Arcadia is a pivotal moment in FLP's growth. Gaining a physical presence in the Midwest, a market with tremendous opportunity, led by a seasoned team of investment professionals, strengthens our platform significantly. With assets under management now surpassing $10 billion, we are well-positioned to deliver exceptional value to clients across the country," said Tom Manning, CEO of FLP.

Founded in 1987, Arcadia serves the investment needs of high-net-worth individuals & families, endowments, and foundations. The firm is led by Michael L. Mueller, CFA® (President), Jerry B. Love, CPA, CFP® (VP, Treasurer), and Dorsey M. Martin, CMA, IACCP® (Chief Compliance Officer), all of whom bring decades of industry experience. Arcadia's 6-person team, including wealth advisor Charles J. Ybema, has joined FLP.

"We are excited to begin this new chapter with Tom and his team. FLP shares our commitment to client service and investing, and this combination positions us well for continued growth," commented Michael Mueller.

"We are confident in this partnership and the new services it offers our clients. We remain focused on delivering the high standard of service our clients expect, now as part of the FLP family," added Jerry Love.

Financial terms of the transaction, which closed on March 31, 2026, were not disclosed.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company (FLP) is an independent registered investment adviser that serves a broad and diverse group of clients including individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, and other wealth managers. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of investment, financial planning, trust, and family office solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. Headquartered in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, FLP has been serving clients nationally for more than 40 years. For more information, please visit www.flputnam.com or follow FLP on LinkedIn.

1Assets under management as of April 1, 2026.

2Assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

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SOURCE F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company