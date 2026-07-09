F.L.Putnam Strengthens New Hampshire Presence with Acquisition of Seascape Capital Management

LYNNFIELD, Mass., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company (FLP) today announced the acquisition of Seascape Capital Management, LLC (Seascape), an independent registered investment adviser based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with more than $500 million in assets under management.1

Founded in 2003 and led by CEO Monica McCarthy, CFA®, CDFA®, CPWA®, Seascape provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and their families. The Seascape team has decades of experience working with business owners, high-income executives, and retirees.

"A core part of our long-term growth strategy has been to expand FLP's presence in the communities where our clients live and work. The opening of our Portsmouth office last year marked an important step in that strategy, and it has quickly become one of our key growth markets in the Northeast," said Tom Manning, CEO of FLP. "The addition of Seascape further strengthens our presence in New Hampshire and deepens our financial planning and investment expertise. Seascape serves clients with thoughtful, personalized advice, and we are excited to welcome Monica and her team to FLP."

"Joining FLP allows us to expand the breadth and depth of the services we provide while preserving the personalized approach and relationships our clients have come to expect over the past 23 years," commented Monica McCarthy. "From our very first conversations with Tom and his team, it was clear we share the same client-first philosophy and long-term approach to helping families preserve and grow their wealth. We're excited to begin this next chapter together and provide our clients with access to the additional resources and expertise that come with being part of FLP."

The entire Seascape team, including Andrew Litzerman, CFA®, CMT®, CPWA®, and Christian (Chrissy) Sullivan, CFP®, CDFA®, has joined FLP. Financial terms of the transaction, which closed on June 30, 2026, were not disclosed.

Colchester Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Seascape.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company (FLP) is an independent registered investment adviser that serves a broad and diverse group of clients including individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, and other wealth managers. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of investment, financial planning, trust, and family office solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. Headquartered in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, FLP has been serving clients nationally for more than 40 years. For more information, please visit www.flputnam.com or follow FLP on LinkedIn.

1Assets under management as of June 30, 2026.

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SOURCE F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company