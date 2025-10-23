FLR INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Fluor Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) securities between February 18, 2025 and July 31, 2025, all dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until Friday, November 14, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Fluor class action lawsuit. Captioned Maglione v. Fluor Corporation, No. 25-cv-02496 (N.D. Tex.), the Fluor class action lawsuit charges Fluor as well as certain of Fluor's top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Fluor class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-fluor-corporation-class-action-lawsuit-fluor.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Fluor provides engineering, procurement, and construction; fabrication and modularization; and project management services. Fluor's infrastructure projects include work on the Gordie Howe International Bridge ("Gordie Howe"), as well as the Interstate 365 Lyndon B. Johnson ("I-635/LBJ") and Interstate 35E ("I-35") highways in Texas, according to the complaint.

The Fluor class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) costs associated with the Gordie Howe, I-635/LBJ, and I-35 projects were growing because of, among other things, subcontractor design errors, price increases, and scheduling delays; (ii) the foregoing, as well as customer reduction in capital spending and client hesitation around economic uncertainty, was having, or was likely to have, a significant negative impact on Fluor's business and financial results; and (iii) accordingly, Fluor's financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was unreliable and/or unrealistic, the effectiveness of Fluor's risk mitigation strategy was overstated, and the impact of economic uncertainty on Fluor's business and financial results was understated.

The Fluor class action lawsuit further alleges that, on August 1, 2025, Fluor reported second quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.43, missing consensus estimates by $0.13, and revenue of $3.98 billion, representing a 5.9% year-over-year decline and missing consensus estimates by $570 million. Defendants blamed these disappointing results on, among other things, growing costs in multiple infrastructure projects due to subcontractor design errors, price increases, and scheduling delays, as well as reduced capital spending by customers, the complaint alleges. Fluor also provided a negatively revised financial outlook for fiscal year 2025, citing "client hesitation around economic uncertainty and its impact on new awards and project delays and results for the quarter." The complaint also alleges that Fluor's CEO, defendant James R. Breuer, further disclosed during an earnings call that the infrastructure projects that had negatively impacted Fluor's second quarter 2025 results were the Gordie Howe, I-635/LBJ, and I-35 projects. Following this news, the price of Fluor stock fell by more than 27%, according to the Fluor class action lawsuit.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Fluor securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Fluor class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Fluor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Fluor class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Fluor class action lawsuit.

